BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Funeral Service

Funeral Service for the late Betty Patricia Brice age 84 years, a resident of Victoria Boulevard, Bamboo Town who passed away at The Princess Margaret Hospital on December 28, 2022, will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 2:00p.m. at All Saints Anglican Church, Jones Heights. Officiating will be Fr. Bradley Miller.

She left a legacy and unforgettable memories to be cherished by her Daughters: Helen Clarke of Freeport, Grand Bahama and Charlene Bowleg; Adopted Children: Patrice Rolle, Karen Bastian, Floyd Weech, Audley Bain and Anthony Ferguson; Sisters: Peggy Swan and Alice Thompson; Brothers: Oscar and Wellington (Wellie) Thompson of Freeport, Grand Bahama and Terrance Thompson; Grandchildren: Katina (Brent Sr.) Moss, Kyle (Tashfi) Edwards, Glen Jr. and Rashard Moss all of Freeport, Grand Bahama; D’Lethea Nairn, Anthonique, Anthonia and Anthony Bowleg Jr.; Shawn Jr, Shakur and Shiloh Seymour of Freeport, Grand Bahama; Great-grandchildren: Katano, Brent Jr. and Breanna Moss, Jamuri Moss, Krishna Davis, Daniel Roberts, Kyle ll and Keilani Edwards, all of Freeport, Grand Bahama and Khalil Kelly; Sister-in-law: Shannon Thompson; Daughter-in-law: Nerissa (Baby) Bowleg; Nieces and Nephews: Perry (Nita), Jerome (Debbie), Johnny (Emily), Charlie, Barry, Jeffrey, Arthur Swan and Virginia Tabor, Gary and Brian Thompson, Tyrone Johnson, Travis, Terrance Jr., Wellington Thompson Jr., Warner Ellis, Lashad and Laron Thompson, Anthony Ferguson, Pauline Johnson of Florida, Yolinda and Kaymala Wright and Kaiwania Stuart; And a Host of Other Relatives and Friends, too many to mention

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS BETTY’S REQUEST WAS THAT AN OFFERING BE TAKEN UP TO ASSIST WITH THE ONGOING RENOVATIONS OF HER CHURCH.

Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets, on Friday, January 6, 2023 from11:30 a.m. to 1:0 0p.m. and 2:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Current Emergency COVID-19 regulations are in effect.

Social Distancing and Face Masks may be enforced.