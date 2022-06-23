Funeral service for the late Betty Shirley Russell Thompson, 82 years a resident of Lumumba Lane, Fox Hill South & formerly of Lowe Sound, Andros, will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church, Bernard Road, Fox Hill, on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:00 am. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Hartman A. Nixon. Interment follows in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Bernard Road, Fox Hill.

Left to cherish her memories are:

Husband: Joseph Thompson (predeceased)

Sons: Gregory Clarke, Corporal 2615 Barry, Elvardo and Carlas Thompson

Daughters: Sheena, Cordell, and Shaneal Thompson, Monique Ferguson, Deborah Hall,

Adopted Daughter: Kenva Beneby

Sons in Law: Percival Ferguson Sr.; Samuel Hall Sr.

Daughter in Law: Yaneysi Thompson

Grandchildren: Shekera and Shekeitra Lightbourne, Miguel Thompson, Crystal, Angela and Gershonda Clarke, Shandera Simmons, Tanzania, Shonte, and Percival Ferguson Jr.; Debriel, Savantae, Samuel Jr. and Sheree Hall, Tareo Bridgewater, Tyrone Kelly, Reah and Reynaldo Thompson

Great grandchildren: Keande and Keaje Deveaux, Renio and Syran Mackey, Sanai, Aiden and Ri’Kiyah Simmons, Sahnar and Sy’Rai Pinder, Nakayjhia, Israel and Isabella Kelly, Reynae & Ry’Lee Thompson

Grandson in Law – Ricardo Simmons

Sister-in-Law: Natika Thompson, Kathlean Reckley

Nieces: Michelle and Madgelene Meadows, Natasha Stuart, Jasmine, Theodora, and Christine Russell, Shirley Williamson, Rose and Carabell Ramsey, Marsha Pratt, Laura Curry, Sherry Albury, Maria Ferguson, Terry Demeritte, Eugenie Smith Jacqueline Chambers, Santina Brown, Renee Davis, Portia Jones, Marva Thompson, Bonnie Ramsey, Candy Outten, Kayla, Nakita, and Keisha Thompson, Janet Neely, Vanessa Rolle, Sonia Meadows,

Nephews: Cecil Russell, Leo, Samuel, David, Johnathan, Philip, and Stephen Meadows, Theodore, Quintin, and Harry Russell, Andre Dames, Bradley Allen, Sterling Nottage, Tony Davis, Ricardo Winston, Eris and Stanley Lightbourne, Robert, Marlon, and Ken Thompson.

Cousins: Wally and Dr. Munir Rashad, Carolyn Miller, Veronica Minnis, Claretta Robertson; Keva and King Johnson, Artis and Ted Miller and Family, Mike and Terry Sands, Wenzel Sands, Dr. Joseph Evans Franklyn Delaney, Patsy Lewis, Margaret Russell, Sarah, Helena Clarke, Hubert and Mary Grant, Ruth Coakley, Mosses and Peter Armbrister, Elizabeth, Lisa, Vangy, Lucille Colebrooke, Shenise, Wealthy Lewis, and Sarah Jolly and Rev. Alphonso and Trythenia Lewis,

Friends: Reverend Hartman & Lavern Nixon, Bro. Eric Sweeting, Trina Gardiner, Maude, Henry, Margie Hanna, Ruth Coakley, Mosses and Peter Armbrister, Dorothy Taylor, Sharron Gibson, Donntia, Felicia, Lovely, Ms. Munroe at the Elizabeth Estates PLP constituency office, Rose Edgecombe, Sharon Knowles, Elnora Knowles, Mel Watson, Linda Gordon-Barr, Willamae & Kenneth Russell, Mrs. Gail Newbold, Florie Rodriquez, Ms. Rose, Davis, Daphne & Elvardo Rahming, Rev. Brent and Joan Stubbs, Rev. Denero Rahming and Family, Deloris Lightbourne, Tonette Rolle, Percil Ferguson and Family, Ruthmae Adderley Rosemary Burrows & Family, Anselm Chea & family, Nikio Orlander & family, Dwight Anderson & family, Jamal Taylor & family, Elizabeth Dean, Aaron Demeritte, Richard, Alvin, Jimmie Walker, Shone Walker, Kelly and Janice Dean, Shantell Nesbitt, Crystal Johnson, Greg Armbrister, Trevor Poitier and Andrew Pratt, Nicola Ingraham, Diane and Daphne Smith, Oscar Miller, Sargent Inez Miller, Corporal Linda Rolle , Inspector Michelle Farrington, Chief Superintendent Denise Rose, Corporal Quincy Pinder, Inspector Shenique Ford, Assistant Commissioner of Police Kirkwood Andrews, and the entire Police Canteen Staff, Elizabeth Dean, Nicholas Burrows, Sherry Baptiste and Family, Pat Clarke, Bertha Lumumba Lane Family, Philip Forbes and Family, Craig Gibson, Salvation Army, Silver Thread, Patricia Evans, Natasha & Monique Sears, Quatrenda Sears-Blatch, Stephanie Dean, Patrice Butterfield, Neville Atwell, Rashan Delancy, Bishop Daniel Hall & Family Duran Mackey & family Jessie Saunders, Nicole Ingraham, Renadell Barr, Macedonia Baptist Church Family, University of The Bahamas, Majestic Tours Limited, Atlantis the Cove, Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.