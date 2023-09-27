Obituaries

Beuford Daniel

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email September 27, 2023
0 2 Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

Beuford Daniel age 71 years of #123 Faith Avenue and formerly of Old Bight, Cat Island died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday September 15th, 2023.

He is survived by his daughter: Alice Chase; sisters: Rudell Bain, Sheila Baptiste, Thelma Carey, Princess Styles & Rosebell Rolle; brothers: Mactavius, Jefferson, Freeman & Alfred Daniels; grandchildren: Branieke Stewart, McAlester Chase, Marquis Chase, Avante Knowles & Cameron Knowles; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email September 27, 2023
0 2 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of ABrown

ABrown

Related Articles

Retired Superintendent of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Stephanie Judith Demeritte

September 27, 2023

Charles Elvis Rolle

September 27, 2023

Elizabeth Flossie Martin

September 27, 2023

Kiko Pujaqwoy Hanna

September 27, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button