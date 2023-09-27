DEATH NOTICE

Beuford Daniel age 71 years of #123 Faith Avenue and formerly of Old Bight, Cat Island died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday September 15th, 2023.

He is survived by his daughter: Alice Chase; sisters: Rudell Bain, Sheila Baptiste, Thelma Carey, Princess Styles & Rosebell Rolle; brothers: Mactavius, Jefferson, Freeman & Alfred Daniels; grandchildren: Branieke Stewart, McAlester Chase, Marquis Chase, Avante Knowles & Cameron Knowles; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.