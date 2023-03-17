Funeral Announcement for the late Beverley Louise Bostwick age 80 a resident of West Avenue who died at her residence on Thursday March 2, 2023 will be held on Thursday March 16, 2023, 12:00 p.m at Carmichael Bible Church, Carmichael Road. Officiating will be Pastor Rev. S. Alex Thompson. Assisted by Rev. Diana Lightbourne. Interment will follow in Carmichael Bible Church’s Graveyard, Carmichael Road.

Beverley was a genteel, compassionate person whose memory will forever be cherished in the lives of Her Children: Tonia Maynard, Dr. Janelsa Carty, Sandra Briggs, Valarie Bostwick-

Grant and Quentin Roberts; Sons & Daughter-in-Law: David Maynard, Dr. Antoine Carty, Stephen Briggs, Carter Grant, and Gina Roberts; Grandchildren: Earl Sargent-Briggs, Symone Carty, Tatyanna Maynard, Chanel Briggs, and Charles Grant; Siblings: Shirley Lightbourne and Ormond Ferguson; In-laws: Hon. J Henry Bostwick, KC and Rt. Hon. Dame Janet Bostwick DBE; Nephews: John, James, Brian, Durward, Jonnie, Earl, Anthony, Kermit, Julian & Obough Bostwick, Terrance Morrison, Lynbergh & Gaylen Williams, Trevor Ferguson, Alan, Kevin, Reginald & Vernal McKinney, Harry & Winston Bunch, Mario Dorsett, Aaron Stubbs, Todd Beneby, and their families; Nieces: Sonia Cox-Hamilton, Margo Grant, Kelly Toote, Lisa Dean, Janet Bunch- Lightbourne, Sonia, Oneka, Inga, & Tanya Bostwick, Sabrina Smith, Tiffany Ferguson- Hall, Elaine, Faythe, Nakia & Semaj Bunch, Trinece Simmons, Olga McKinney, Gail Smith, and their Families; Cousins: Beryl & Justice Joseph Strachan & Family, Maxine & Buena Wright, Susan Cargill, Anya Symonette, Wilhemenia Carter & their Families; Family & Friends: Pastor Alex Thompson & Family, David Ferguson & Family, Petril Virgil- Miller & Family, Allyson & Maxwell Gibson & Family, Izzie Maynard & Family, Peter & Diane Maynard & Family, Clement & Heather Maynard & Family, Mark & Najah Finlayson, Christine & Anthony Robinson, Larry

& Brenda Ferguson and their Families, Cynthia Briggs & Family, Walter Morgan & Family, Toni

Townes-Whitley & Family, Walter Jones & Family, Angela Acree & Family, Jim McCall & Family, George Minnis & Family, Shawn Smith, Phyllis Saunders, Valya Grey, Bricemae Gibson, Marjorie Rolle, Raquelle Major, Elvina Basden, Kim Rodehn, Theresa & Diane Clarke & Family, Earle Bethel & Family, Zendall Forbes & Family, Joy Jordan & Family, Richa Sands & Family, John & Vanessa Roughley & Family, Nickie Dawkins & Family, West Avenue Families: Gibson, Horton, Minnis, Hamilton, Outten, Moss, Freckleton, Ferguson, Armley & Moses (Mommy’s gardener), Dr. Agreta Carey, St. Matthews Church & ACW of St. Matthew’s Church, Reverend TG Morrison & Zion Baptist Church, Carmichael Bible Church, Queen’s College, St. Augustine’s College Classes of 1977 & 1980, Atlantis Paradise Island Finance & Casino Departments, Shell Global Commercial Technology Oil—Houston Texas, Utopia Gardens & Full Bloom Nursery

Other friends & families too numerous to mention…

Viewing will be held in the Legacy Suite at Vaughn O. Jones Memorial Center, Mt. Royal Avenue and Talbot Street on Wednesday (TODAY) March 15, 2023 from 12:00 p.m until 5:00 p.m and again at the church on Thursday from 11:00 a.m until service time.