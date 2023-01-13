BFA set to restart soccer season

The Bahamas Football Association (BFA) welcomes the reopening of the soccer season for 2023 at the Roscow A.L. Davies Field this weekend.

BFA Technical Director Bruce Swan expressed his excitement for the new year with re-energized players ready to compete on the field. It is anticipated this year that there will be an uptick in participation and engagement from local clubs, physical education teachers and Family Island leagues.

“Last year, we were able to host the BFA Beach Soccer Cup on home sand and many young people from across the country had an opportunity to join in the excitement, watching from the stands or online. We believe the passion for soccer is increasing, whether at the professional, amateur, men’s and women’s national team level, senior league, through youth organizations or the national beach soccer teams,” Swan expressed.

The season continues with an exciting line-up of matches featuring all age levels in competitive and non-competitive play.

Starting this Friday, the BFA Under-18 League will get underway, and action will continue on Saturday. The BFA Women’s Soccer League will also experience action on Saturday.

On Sunday, the first round of the Hummel Cup will be played. The quarterfinals of that event are set for Wednesday, January 18 and Sunday, January 22.

BFA Under-18 action will resume on Friday, January 20 and continue the following Friday on January 27. The BFA Under-15 Boys League and the women’s league will stage games on Saturday, January 21. The BFA Under-15 Girls League and the women’s league will stage games on Saturday, January 28.

The public and media are invited to attend practice sessions and matches. For the full schedule of matches, interested persons are asked to visit the website at www.bahamasfa.net.