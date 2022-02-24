BHTA: Govt must mitigate inflation on vacations where possible

While expressing concern about the potential impact of inflation on tourism, Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association President Robert Sands said yesterday that the government should be mindful to not implement COVID-related expenses that would make a trip to The Bahamas too expensive for tourists as prices continue to soar in most sectors worldwide.

“The country itself or The Bahamas can help the situation by ensuring that there are no additional costs that are passed on to tourists,” Sands said when called for comment.

“Things like the eradication of the 48-hour testing takes away some of those additional costs that were imposed as a result of COVID, etc. The more and more of those additional costs that can go by the way that will also help to mitigate any other supply chain costs that may cause the total vacation to be valued at less than it should be.”

Sands said the association will continue to monitor inflation “very carefully”.

He noted that the issue is a global phenomenon.

“A significant amount of it brought on by the supply chain crisis that was basically post-COVID,” Sands said.

“It’s something that we’re going to have to monitor and hope that it does not have a negative impact on the tourism sector. At the moment, certainly, many hotel properties are sourcing different products that are of similar quality that they may be able to realize some cost savings.

“But, yes, it’s an issue that we have to keep our eye on and make sure that the destination continues to offer value for money.”

The Bahamas’ tourism sector was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 7.2 million visitors came to The Bahamas in 2019.

That figure was greatly reduced to nearly 1.8 million the following year as many countries closed their borders and imposed other restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID.

More than 2.1 million visited The Bahamas last year.

Sands said there remains a pent-up demand for travel to The Bahamas.

“The numbers for the winter are extremely encouraging,” he said.

“We’re seeing some very strong numbers throughout the industry.”