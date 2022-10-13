BHTA President: Wage increase must come with sector reforms

Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) President Robert “Sandy” Sands suggests government couple its impending increase in minimum wage with the ‘meaningful’ structural reforms needed for the tourism industry to grow, as well as reigning in tourism businesses that do not meaningfully contribute to the public purse.

Sands released a statement yesterday in response to questions about the hotel and tourism sector’s outlook on wages, after Prime Minister Philip Davis announced Tuesday night that the minimum wage will increase to $260 per week, with the increase coming into effect for the private sector at the beginning of next year.

Davis said the increase for the public sector will be retroactive to July.

Sands said while tourism stakeholders in the country agree that there was a need to raise the minimum wage from $210 per week, there needs to come with it reforms that will allow businesses in the tourism industry to survive the increase in their wage bill.

“… We encourage the government to meaningfully pursue structural reform needed for the growth of our tourism industry and economy in general, such as the diversification in power generation; and to swiftly deploy initiatives designed to address long-standing issues that contribute to the high cost of doing business in The Bahamas,” Sands said.

“In addition, we support and encourage the government’s efforts to ensure tourism participants, who have been benefitting from but not contributing to the public purse, are brought into the financial fold, so we may aptly share the weight of the financial burdens we bear as a nation today.”

Sands added: “The tourism industry, as key private-sector partners with the government, and employers of similar scale, has been aligned with the government’s perspective that an increase to minimum wage is due; the topic has been on the table for collective discussion between the public and private sector for some time.

“We are equally aligned with the government’s acknowledgement and concerns regarding the myriad of unprecedented challenges we are facing due to forces outside of our control.

“We concur with and support the government’s efforts to mitigate the adverse effects on our economy.”

Sands said supply chain issues, product shortages, inflation and natural disasters over the past three years have challenged “public and private sector employers and employees, Bahamian entrepreneurs, business owners and operators (who) have weathered seemingly insurmountable challenges”.

However, he said tourism industry stakeholders are in need of ways to curtail the rising cost of living and doing business in this country, calling it essential to the survivability of their enterprises.

“The topic of minimum wage is only one component of a holistic strategy that must be designed and deployed to achieve all that we collectively seek to accomplish; a thriving, resilient, sustainable, diverse economy that befittingly supports a population comprised of a diverse range of micro, small, medium and large-sized business owners, operators and employees: the public sector and quasi-public sector agencies and their employees,” said Sands.

“The BHTA looks forward to continuing to liaise and work in collaboration with respective public and private sector industry partners to achieve this all-encompassing aim.”