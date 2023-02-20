BIA: Health insurers did not violate VAT law

Health insurers’ redemption of value-added tax (VAT) paid on behalf of their policyholders since the implementation of VAT has not been in contravention of the law, the Bahamas Insurance Association (BIA) said in a statement yesterday, insisting that the government’s policy, set to come into effect in April, is a new policy and a new tax burden on those seeking to pay for health care through their insurance schemes.

The BIA said in this most recent statement that there are some things the government and BIA both agree on. However, it disagrees that the VAT policy always required of insurance companies what the Department of Inland Revenue (DIR) will require come April – for insurance policy holders to be responsible for paying all of the VAT associated with their healthcare bills.

“The BIA rejects the assertion that health insurers were operating in contravention of the law,” the BIA said.

“The DIR’s upcoming rule change is new and differs from the rules that the government implemented when VAT was initiated.

“The industry cannot be faulted for having relied on directives given to us by the Ministry of Finance and it is not purely coincidental that all insurers operated in the same manner.

“Even if the government believes that its new rule should have been in effect from the inception of VAT, the fault lies with the Ministry of Finance, which gave contrary guidance at the time.

“It is inappropriate that the health insurance industry is being smeared for having relied on those directives in good faith.

“The BIA accepts that the law permits the Ministry of Finance to change its VAT rules from time to time. However, we maintain that consultation with the medical providers would have allowed them to be better informed when making this decision.”

Government officials in the Ministry of Finance and the DIR do not agree with the insurance company’s take on what will happen in April.

They seem to think the insurance companies will continue to pay the half of the VAT that the insurance policy calls for, when the total healthcare bill is spilt between the insurer and policyholder.

However, insurance companies are saying that if they cannot recover the VAT paid as an input, then the responsibility for the VAT portion of the healthcare bill belongs solely to the person seeking the medical treatment.

Government officials have contended that the cost to healthcare seekers will not increase materially. The insurance companies disagree completely.

“The Bahamas Insurance Association released a press statement on January 27, 2023 indicating that the Department of Inland Revenue intends to increase the VAT burden on medical, dental and vision insurance policies effective April 1, 2023,” the BIA said.

“In response, the Ministry of Finance issued a response on January 29, 2023 which outlines both areas where the government agrees and disagrees with the BIA’s position.

“Both the BIA and the Ministry of Finance agree that health insurance policies are taxable and that the DIR will soon implement a rule change that will prohibit insurance companies from recovering VAT paid on health insurance claims.

“We also both agree that this increased tax burden will be borne by our industry’s clients and that, in addition to continuing to pay VAT on their premiums, clients will now also be fully responsible for the VAT on the underlying medical service.

“While the BIA and the Ministry of Finance agree on the above facts, we draw very different conclusions from it. For the BIA, the DIR’s new VAT rule is an unconscionable increase in the tax burden that our clients will face.

“Based on their decision to proceed with this rule change, the government disagrees and believes that health insurance clients should pay more taxes than they currently do. This is the heart of the disagreement and it is important that the public does not lose sight of that.

“The Ministry of Finance’s press statement went on to reveal how significant the increase in VAT will be. They indicated that they audited one company who was found to have deducted over $20 million in VAT that, under their new rule, would be paid by that company’s clients.

“The press statement goes on to claim that the impact of this change would be ‘insignificant’ and that ‘there would be no double layering of taxes’. The BIA disagrees. In our view, the $20 million increase in VAT is a significant increase in our clients’ tax obligations and clearly represents an additional layer of VAT which they will now be obliged to pay.”

While Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Philip Davis recently commented on the upcoming April change, he contended the government would “do anything to avoid causing further costs to the consumer”, adding that conversations with insurers are continuing.

The BIA said in its statement that it would gladly hold off on the April policy change and continue paying VAT on behalf of their customers “should the Government wish to delay or discard its proposed amendment to the VAT rules on health insurance”.