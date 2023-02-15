Biden’s climate envoy: We’re all in this together

John Kerry, President Joseph Biden’s special envoy for climate, had a simple message regarding the climate fight as he spoke last night about the presence of a high-level US delegation in Nassau for the CARICOM heads of government meeting: We are all in this together.

“Different layers of contribution, different levels of responsibility, but every one of us has to take measure of our responsibility to live up to the hopes and aspirations of our kids, and our grand kids,” said Kerry at a reception hosted by US Charge d’Affaires Usha Pitts prior to today’s start of the regional meeting.

“Of all the issues in the world, the next generation is more seized by the climate issue than any other issue, and well they should be and we have the responsibility to do our duty on their behalf.”

The US State Department announced this week that Kerry will be in The Bahamas until tomorrow and will “continue efforts to advance international cooperation among nations particularly vulnerable to the climate crisis” at the CARICOM meeting.

Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian A. Nichols, who heads the nearly 30-person delegation, was also present last night, as was Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas, former Senator Chris Dodd.

As Prime Minister Philip Davis, who has made fighting climate change a signature issue, and other dignitaries looked on, Kerry said he is privileged to represent Biden on an issue they are both passionate about.

He added, “I think anybody with any commonsense has to be passionate because it is rear in public life at so many different levels you actually get to make the decisions that affect the planet.

“You can’t say this is an existential issue in one breath and then walk around and slow walk our approach to the technologies.”

Kerry noted that Small Island Developing States like The Bahamas contribute very little to global greenhouse gas emissions.

He also pointed out, “Forty-eight Sub-Saharan African countries equal 0.55 percent of all the emissions in the world. The 20 major economies in the world equal 80 percent of all those emissions, 80, and so we need to move.

“Now I’m proud to tell you that under President Biden’s leadership, we brought together Japan and Korea and Europe and the UK and ourselves and we accepted our responsibility to get on to a track that keeps the Earth’s warming limited to 1.5 degrees, so when you look at the problem today, we are proud of the fact that we think that we are the key part of the solution.”

Kerry said when leaders left the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, 65 percent of the global economic enterprise of the world had committed to keeping the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold for climate change.

“But that means that 35 percent is not committed,” he said.

“I’m not getting into names and doing a long thing here tonight, but I just want to say to all of you, it takes everybody, every country has got to be part of this journey; and no, The Bahamas and other countries in the region don’t contribute a lot to it, but we all have a vested interest in making certain that we’re on a track to do what our citizens want us to do, our citizens all around the world want us to do, which is to respond to this crisis.”

Kerry thanked Davis, who is also chairman of CARICOM, for his leadership.

“We will talk tomorrow and I came here along with Chris and Brian and the rest of our delegation; we came here to listen,” he said.

“We want to listen to you, how do you deal with the resilience issue, what are the choices in terms of adaptation, what are our options in terms of our ability to deal with food production and quick response to increasingly intense storms, which take their wrath out on the islands again and again and again, most recently with Dorian.”

The prime minister told those gathered that unity will be the key in cultivating a just, equitable, and prosperous hemisphere.

“Together, we are better equipped to confront the existential threats of climate change; together, we are better equipped to pursue a people-centered approach to development; and together, we are better equipped to address social inequality in all its forms,” Davis said.

The 44th Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government is set to open at Atlantis Resort this evening.

The heads will have talks with several bilateral and multilateral partners as the community seeks to deepen relations regionally and within the global community.

Kerry said last night, “We look forward to our conversations tomorrow and we look forward equally as importantly to CARICOM becoming even more important in endeavors that we are involved in in this hemisphere as well as the affairs of the world.”