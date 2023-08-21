Big win for The Bahamas!

The Bahamas got its biggest basketball win in its history, literally shooting its way past Argentina in the championship game of the FIBA (International Basketball Federation) Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament Sunday night, to find themselves one round away from advancement to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Facing a raucous crowd inside the Estadio Ciudad de Santiago del Estero in Santiago del Estero, Argentina, The Bahamas defeated the host nation, 82-75, and not only kept their hopes alive for the Olympics, but eliminated Argentina as well – the fourth ranked team in the world according to the latest FIBA World Rankings.

Eric “EJ” Gordon was huge for The Bahamas, knocking down big shot after big shot, particularly in the fourth quarter when The Bahamas needed him the most. It was certainly needed on a night when the country’s two biggest stars, DeAndre Ayton and Chavano “Buddy” Hield, had off shooting nights. Gordon proved that his addition to the team at the 11th hour was as valuable as any aspect of execution this past weekend, as he led Team Bahamas to victory.

The Bahamas proved that it is among the best nations in the region in basketball, knocking off Argentina for the second time in a week, and on their home turf as well. They have now advanced as far as Bahamas basketball has ever been – on the doorstep of qualifying for the Olympics. The Bahamas will now play in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments next summer, joining 19 FIBA Basketball World Cup teams, to compete for a spot in the Paris Olympic Games. The top four teams from those qualifying tournaments will qualify for the Paris Olympic Games in men’s basketball – a feat that would be huge for the tiny nation of The Bahamas.

As for the game on Saturday night, Gordon scored 11 of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter. He had a strong shooting night, going 8-for-13 from the field and 6-for-7 from three-point range, including three three-point shots in the fourth quarter, and the dagger trey with 20.1 seconds remaining that gave The Bahamas an 80-75 lead.

Hield completed the scoring with two free shots, giving The Bahamas the seven-point win. He had a rough shooting night, going 5-for-17 from three-point range and 2-for-11 from three-point range. The Indiana Pacers’ guard was still able to finish with 15 points. Travis Munnings had 16 points on 5-for-10 shooting, including 3-for-7 from deep. Ayton gave the country four players in double figures with 10. Argentina double-teamed The Bahamas’ big man and forced him out of the paint quite a bit, forcing him to an off shooting night. Ayton was just 5-for-14 from the field, but found other areas to contribute, playing strong defense and pulling down a massive 21 rebounds. He led the tournament in rebounds. Franco Miller came off the bench to score nine points for The Bahamas.

Argentina was led by Gabriel Deck with 21 points, on 7-for-17 shooting from the field. He was 3-for-5 from deep. Former National Basketball Association (NBA) players Carlos Delfino and Facundo Campazzo added 15 and 14 points respectively for Argentina. Delfino was 3-for-8 from distance and added five rebounds. Campazzo had 17 assists but just one in the fourth quarter when The Bahamas’ defense tightened.

The defensive intensity of both teams picked up in the second half and both struggled from the field at various points of the game. The Bahamas shot 42.03 percent during the game (29-for-69) and Argentina was at 38.03 percent (27-for-71). As a team, The Bahamas was respectable from three-point range, going 13-for-33 for 39.39 percent shooting from deep. Argentina was 8-for-31 from deep for 25.81 percent shooting from that area.

Despite Ayton’s game-high 21 rebounds, Argentina outrebounded The Bahamas, 44-42, and dished out 19 assists, compared to just 10 for The Bahamas. The Bahamas had 13 turnovers compared to 11 for Argentina, and the host nation scored 17 points off The Bahamas’ turnovers, compared to just eight for The Bahamas.

The game was close throughout, as no team led by more than seven points. The Bahamas fell behind 26-22 after the opening quarter and pulled even at 42 at the half. Argentina went ahead 63-59 at the end of three and the game went back and forth in the fourth quarter, until The Bahamas took control down the stretch.

The Bahamas will now move on to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, which are set for July 2-7, 2024. The top four teams from those tournaments will qualify for the basketball competition at the 2024 Olympics, which will be held from July 27 to August 11, 2024.

The Bahamas had to get past Uruguay in the semifinals on Saturday in order to play host nation Argentina in the championship game on Sunday. They won that game against Uruguay, 78-62.

In that game, Hield led them in scoring with 17 points on 7-for-15 shooting from the field and 2-for-8 from distance. Gordon and Miller contributed 13 points apiece, Jaraun “Kino” Burrows dropped in nine, and Ayton was held to just eight after going off for 22 in each of The Bahamas’ first two games. He had a double-double in each of The Bahamas’ group stage games, but was limited to just eight points and nine rebounds against Uruguay, albeit in significantly less minutes.

Gonzalo Iglesias paced Uruguay with a game-high 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including six three-pointers. He was the only player in double figures for Uruguay. Nicola Pomoli added eight points for Uruguay.

The Bahamas’ three NBA players –Hield of the Pacers and Ayton and Gordon with the Phoenix Suns – were strong for the country all tournament long, leading it to an unblemished 4-0 win/loss record in the week-long competition.

The Bahamas will almost certainly have its world ranking increased from number 56. After all, they defeated the number four ranked team in the world Argentina twice on its home floor, and they blasted the number 46 ranked team in the world, Uruguay. The Bahamas also defeated Cuba.

Other teams in the tournament included Chile, Colombia and the US Virgin Islands.

If The Bahamas is successful in next year’s FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, it will be the first time that this nation has qualified for the Olympics in a team sport competition.

Bahamian athletes in action

Monday August 21, 2023

No Bahamians competing.

Tuesday August 22, 2023

6:40 p.m. (12:40 p.m. EST) – Devynne Charlton (women’s 100m hurdles heats)

9:16 p.m. (3:16 p.m. EST) – Steven Gardiner (men’s 400m semis – heat three, lane six)

Wednesday August 23, 2023

10:20 a.m. (4:20 a.m. EST) – Rhema Otabor (women’s javelin qualification)

11:15 a.m. (5:15 a.m. EST) – LaQuan Nairn (men’s long jump qualification)

12:05 p.m. (6:05 a.m. EST) – Anthonique Strachan (women’s 200m heats)

7:10 p.m. (1:10 p.m. EST) – Charisma Taylor (women’s triple jump qualification)

* – 8:40 p.m. (2:40 p.m. EST) – Devynne Charlton (women’s 100m hurdles semis)

Thursday August 24, 2023

* – 7:30 p.m. (1:30 p.m. EST) – LaQuan Nairn (men’s long jump final)

* – 7:45 p.m. (1:45 p.m. EST) – Anthonique Strachan (women’s 200m semis)

* – 9:25 p.m. (3:25 p.m. EST) – Devynne Charlton (women’s 100m hurdles final)

* – 9:35 p.m. (3:35 p.m. EST) – Steven Gardiner (men’s 400m final)

Friday August 25, 2023

* – 7:35 p.m. (1:35 p.m. EST) – Charisma Taylor (women’s triple jump final)

* – 8:20 p.m. (2:20 p.m. EST) – Rhema Otabor (women’s javelin final)

* – 9:40 p.m. (3:40 p.m. EST) – Anthonique Strachan (women’s 200m final)

Saturday August 26, 2023

No Bahamians in action.

Sunday August 27, 2023

No Bahamians in action.

* – Should athletes advance.