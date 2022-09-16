‘Bill is no attack on marriage’

Attorney General Ryan Pinder said yesterday the Davis administration’s draft bill to criminalize marital rape is not an attack on marriage.

“Just to be clear, this is in no means or fashion an attack on marriage,” said Pinder at a symposium at Breezes resort on the proposed law.

“If you are sexually abusing your wife in the construct of a marriage then maybe you shouldn’t be married. That’s not fair treatment of citizens in the country.

“This is not a construct that has come about within the last 12 months. This has been a journey of at least 15 years … a journey towards the equal treatment of men and women in The Bahamas …

“So, one, this is not an attack on marriage. I want to be clear on that. And, two, this is not a new construct. This version of the construct is actually a version of the construct that is taking into consideration feedback over the last 15 or 20 years.”

Pinder, who gave a presentation on the

Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was responding to questions from the audience.

He said, “I take your point that you say certain circumstances may have existed at the time of independence and thereafter.

“That’s true. That’s absolutely true. Circumstances also existed where not too soon before that women couldn’t vote and women couldn’t have a say.

“So, the point I’m trying to make is that this is an evolution of society, culture, how we amongst ourselves treat each other and are expected to treat each other. It’s not a novel or new construct. It is something that has been debated intensely for at least two decades.”

The bill would repeal section three of the current law by removing the words “who is not a spouse” from the definition of rape. It was released for consultation.

It also defines consent, indecent assault and aggravating circumstances.

A man in the audience, who did not give his name, called the bill “demonic”.

“This bill [that] you, sir, and the government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas is trying to push ahead in this country is the most darkest, wickedest, demonic bill that this country will ever see,” he said.

“When they are trying to criminalize a husband and criminalize a wife, we are not talking about a man. We are talking about a husband and a wife.

“I see this bill trying to do one thing, to empower women, cause they don’t believe they are empowered [though] they hold every position in this country, and to emasculate men.

“That is what this bill is all about. When we talk about the word rape, that word rape has no place in the divine institution of marriage. And if you all do pass that law … God will judge the person and the government and all those who support that.”

A woman took the microphone and asked the attorney general how the bill would protect “innocent men, boys and husbands from the mischief of fictitious rape complaints”.

He responded, “You have to demonstrate, one, consent, that there is consent. Marriage in and of itself doesn’t insulate you from fictitious abuse complaints. Fictitious abuse complaints can occur inside and outside of marriage, [and] inside or outside of having a relationship with somebody in fact.

“So, this doesn’t go one way or the other against that. I don’t think marriage defines whether there is a fictitious complaint against abuse or not. That just happens, unfortunately.

“It is the courts that determine whether it is fictitious or not.”

Cyril Peet, a Grace Community Church pastor, said he heard no protection for marriage in the bill.

“I hear protection for violence in a marriage,” he said.

“We must find a meaningful way to isolate crime in a marriage than putting a broad stroke over marriage itself.

“I’ve been married 41 years to the same woman,” he said.

“She has not always agreed for us to have intimacy when I wanted it, but never in the 41 years has our marriage suffered because she wasn’t up to it when I wanted it.

“I think we need to recognize that sex in this country, we are a highly [sexualized] community, and we need to separate what is defined as the legitimacy and just crime.”

Pinder responded, “Under the current law, if I choose to have a life partnership with my partner but for whatever reason I choose not to be married … and I force myself on her, that’s rape.

“If I put a ring on it and I do the same activity to the same life partner, that’s not rape.”

Someone in the audience shouted: “That’s rape.”

Pinder said, “No, under the current law. I think when you raise the issue of protecting marriage and saving marriage, those conceptual things that you raise, those are appreciated.

“You also have to appreciate the disparity on the other side as well, that circumstances can change merely because I have put a ring on her finger. …

“So, it’s a complicated issue. I think we have to understand all of the different dynamics that are possible in those scenarios.”

The symposium was hosted by the Department of Gender and Family Affairs.

Bahamas Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander, and other senior church leaders were in attendance as well as advocacy group representatives, including members of Women United and Zonta.

Under the bill, rape is defined as “the act of any person not under fourteen years of age having sexual intercourse with another person without the consent of that person where he knows that person does not consent or is reckless as to whether the person consents”.

Under the current law, rape is defined as “the act of any person not under fourteen years of age having sexual intercourse with another person who is not his spouse without the consent of that person …”

The Bahamas has ratified multiple international conventions that call for the elimination of marital rape.