Bill to create autonomous body to oversee Parliament

The government yesterday tabled a bill that would establish an autonomous body independent of the executive branch of government and the civil service, and place the responsibility for the Parliamentary Service under the control and management of that body to be known as the Parliamentary Service Commission.

The Parliamentary Service Bill, 2023 would enable the Senate and the House of Assembly to generate revenue, and to receive grants for use by the body for the purpose of controlling and managing the Parliamentary Service.

It would also promote accountability and transparency of the service through, among other things, the Public Accounts Committee, and promote education, technology, and citizen participation in the democratic process of the Senate and House of Assembly.

The Parliamentary Service would enable the Senate and House of Assembly to “impartially and efficiently” perform their functions, duties, and obligations, and exercise the powers conferred upon them by the constitution.

It would be a separate service from the Department of Public Service as defined by Article 137 of the constitution.

The service shall have clerical staff, maintenance staff, security staff and advisory services for both the Senate president, the speaker of the House of Assembly, committees of both houses and members of the Senate and House, other than ministers.

It would also include a parliamentary reporting division, comprising Hansard and the Parliamentary Channel and such other staff and facilities as are required to ensure the efficient operation of the Parliament.

The Parliamentary Service shall be carried out under the superintendence of the clerk of the House of Assembly.

The bill states, “The officers and staff of the Parliamentary Service shall be independent, apolitical and non-partisan, and every member of the Senate and House of Assembly shall promote, respect, and honor the independent, non-partisan and apolitical nature of the Parliamentary Service, and shall not seek to influence employees thereof in discharge of their duties or functions.”

Under the new law, the commission would provide the financial resources and the necessary administrative, technical, and support services to the Parliamentary Service to ensure the impartial and efficient performance of the functions, duties and obligations, and of the exercise of the powers of the Senate and the House of Assembly.

The commission shall also “review, and propose to the minister of finance, amendments to the Schedules to the Parliamentarians (Salaries and Allowances) Act (Ch. 10)”.

It would also be obligated, among other obligations, to “manage its financial and administrative affairs while promoting the principles of good governance, the separation of powers and the rule of law”.

Further, in the performance of their functions under the new law, officers and staff of the Parliamentary Service would be prevented from seeking, receiving, or following directions from any source or authority external to the commission.

The House clerk shall be the chief executive officer of the commission, responsible for the day-to-day management of the commission and accountable to the commission for the management of the Parliamentary Service; and the accounting officer of the Parliamentary Service and the commission.

The commission shall comprise the Speaker of the House of Assembly as chairman; the president of the Senate; the deputy speaker; the minister responsible for finance, or a member of the Cabinet appointed by the prime minister; the leader of government business in the House of Assembly; the leader of the opposition or a member of the opposition appointed by the leader of the opposition; the leader of government business in the Senate; the leader of opposition business in the Senate; two members of the House of Assembly nominated by the government; one member of the House of Assembly nominated by the opposition; one member of the Senate nominated by the government; one member of the Senate nominated by the opposition; and the clerk as secretary to the commission ex officio.

The bill also states: “A person shall not, without the consent in writing given by, or on behalf of the commission, publish or disclose to an unauthorized person, otherwise than in the course of his duty, the contents of any document, communication or information which relates to, or which has come to, the knowledge of that person in the course of his duty under this act.

“A person who contravenes subsection (1) commits an offense and is liable, upon summary conviction, to a fine not exceeding fifty thousand dollars or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year, or to both such fine and imprisonment.”