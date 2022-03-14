Billion dollars in ‘undisclosed’ liabilities will take time to address, says minister

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said it will take more than one budget cycle to address the nearly $1 billion in liabilities that the Minnis administration reportedly did not include in its pre-election report.

“It is likely that they will stretch beyond the end of this budget cycle, which ends in June,” he said during an Office of the Prime Minister press briefing on Friday.

“And as I said, given the extraordinary circumstances, the vendors have been very understanding in agreeing to payment schedules with us.”

Halkitis’ comments came days after Prime Minister Philip Davis detailed the $821.5 million of liabilities, which includes debt and interests payments, unpaid bills and obligations for state-owned enterprises, legal fees and other items.

Halkitis, however, said vendors have been patient and willing to work with the government as it seeks to address the outstanding payments.

“The $1 billion is made up of a variety of things,” he said.

“There were monies owed to vendors, loans coming due that have to be addressed within this fiscal year.

“And so, what we are doing is we are scheduling payments to the vendors to settle those payables that we have. We are doing that over a period of time and we’re making financial arrangements, too, where the loans become due, to refinance those.

“So, it’s a matter of scheduling the payments. These are obligations of the government of The Bahamas. Of course, they have been verified and, so, it’s now up to the government to just liquidate them as it becomes due.

“We cannot do them all at one time, but vendors have been very understanding and patient as we move to eventually pay those off.”

Shortly after taking office last year, Prime Minister Davis revealed that the Minnis administration did not account for $1 billion in liabilities in its pre-election report.

But he did not give any specifics at the time.

A Deloitte report, which was tabled by Davis in the House of Assembly on Wednesday, found that the Minnis administration’s pre-election report was only partially compliant with the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) in its revenue and expenditure forecasts, and was non-compliant with the FRA in detailing its new spending and outstanding stock of arrears.