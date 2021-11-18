Funeral service for Bishop Carmel Louise Gibson, 73 yrs., a resident of Golden Gates #2, will be held at Temple of Praise Ministries, Prince Charles Drive, on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Apostle Dr. Kevin Collie, assisted by Rev. Dr. Alice Collie. Interment follows in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Memories will forever linger in the hearts of her only child

Daughter: Sonjia Miller

Adopted Son: Michael Hall

Grandchildren (4): Glendale, Shawndale, Stephen and Shoniqua Miller

Great Grandchild: De’Shon Rolle

Sisters (3): Paula Bowleg, Patricia Rolle and Sandra Coakley

Aunts (2): Merlis Sweeting and Bloneva Poitier

Uncle: William Coakley of Orlando, Florida

Brother-in-Law: Leslie Bowleg

Sister-In-Law: Latricia Coakley

Nieces: Katisha Coakley-Cayard, Kishna and Karlicia Rolle, Theresa Brown and Janet Williams both of Miami, Florida, Geneva Morley, Pastor Susan Pennerman, Michelle Lewis, Sophia Moore, Ranise Miller, Vanda Coakley, Shanette and Terricita Brennen, and Bridgette Wright.

Nephews: Carlton Rolle Jr., Jamin Bowleg, Shervin Brennen, Theophilus, Rudolph and Travis Coakley, Shon Missick, and Ken Munnings.

Grand Nieces: Faye Brown, Kayla Rolle, Kailyn Miller, Shaquonya Adderley, Reagan Hepburn, Teshell Pennerman, Michaela and Shawniqua Lewis, Kathryn-Ann Mills, Ashley Cargill, Nikia and Katrina Coakley, Anthonique Coakley, Kennedy Munnings, Akera, Precious and Crystal Morley, Eddisha Wright, Jade Munroe, Faith Rolle, Renoisha Stuart, Shervinique, Vanessa, Lakeish, Cashernearia, Alesha, Dominica, Brittany and Ester Brennen, and Toya Green.

Grand Nephews: Israel Cartwright, Carlton Rolle Ⅲ, Kevin and Dominique Smith, Calvin Strachan all of Miami, Florida, Bertram Morley, William, Shon, Een and Teron Pennerman, Latario Missick, Micheal Lewis, Rashad, Ken James and Ken Aaron Munnings, Theophilus and Anthony Coakley, Ashton Georges, Jay Wright, Rashad Bostwick, Tramaine Miller, Reno Stuart, Charles Rolle, Donny Brennen, Alexander and Melfred Knowles, and Mateo Green.

A Host of Great Grand Nieces and Great Grand Nephews, and Cousins: TOO MANY TO MENTION

Other Relatives and Friends: The Entire Coakley Family from Andros, New Providence and The United States, The Descendants of Merlis Sweeting, The McIntosh, Martin and Saunders Families all from Andros; and The Neymour, Gibson, Russell and Gayle Families. THE HIGHER GROUND MINISTRIES FAMILY, Best Friend – Reverend Merian Roberts and The Amazing Grace Church, Apostle Kevin Collie and Temple of Praise Ministries, Prophetess Albertha Williams and New Covenant Baptist Church, Seventh Day Philadelphia Church, True Vine Worship Ministries, Pastor Rachel Williams, Bishop Samuel A. Rolle of Peniel Worship Center Ministries, Bishop Oral Rolle, Pastor William Pennerman and Alpha & Omega Pentecostal Faith Church, Pastor Monique Seymour, Apostle Nelson and Prophetess Valleria Strachan from True United Fellowship Int’l Ministries, Minister Adrian Whyms, Bishop Ross Davis and The Golden Gates World Outreach Ministries, Lakeisha Rolle and her family, Minister Nicole Knowles and her family, Mr. & Mrs. James Wallace and Radio Station 101.1 FM, Mr. Sandro Zancolla; THE ENTIRE NEIGHBORHOOD OF MERMAID BOULEVARD; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Friday.