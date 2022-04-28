Funeral Service for the late BISHOP CLEOPHAS LANGTON CAPRON JR. age 75 years of Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of God of Prophecy Community at Heart Tabernacle, Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Bishop Dr. Franklin M. Ferguson National Overseer, assisted by Bishop Dr. George E. Thompson, District Overseer and Minister Keith B. Palmer. Interment will follow in Harbour West Public cemetery, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama.

He is survived by his loving spouse: Minister Annis Beatrice Capron; sons: A.S.P. Cordell ‘Lee’ (Sandra ‘Lean’) and Cassidy ‘Tommy’ Capron; mother: Minister Roslyn Beatrice Capron, New Jersey, U.S.A.; grandchildren: Khambrel, Evannia, Eliakim, Cordelia, Aaliyah and Cordero Capron; great grandchildren: K`Myhiah, Araiah, Grant and Ciaro Capron; brothers: Bishop Frank Capron and Codwick Capron; sister: Yvonne Taylor; sister-in-laws: Minister Lorna Capron, Min. Mattie Mills, Annie Charlton, Barbara Jones, Denise Williams, Pandora Jones, Marie Jones, Michelle Jones Robin Capron, Judy Duncanson; brother-in-laws: Maxwell, Samuel, Johnathan, David, Liston Jones, Peter Taylor. Vincent Chalton Sr. and Alamonda Taylor; nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews: The Finley’s of Inagua, The Jones, Forbes, Williams, Taylors, Henfield and Grant Families of The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, Canada and The U.S.A.too numerous to mention; adopted children: Bert Campbell, Philip and Elvisa Dean and Family, Marcus and Sharon Garvey, Andrea Leslie, Thelma Johnson, Rosie Hall, Margaret McIntosh, Andrew Forbes, Jay Williams, Hazlyn Adderly and Alfreda Jenoure; aunts: Mazie Forbes and Family and Beatrice Hendfield and Family; cousins and friends: Too many to mention; however, special mention of a core of cousins, including: Dr. and Mrs. Donald McCartney and Family, Hadley and Renee Forbes, Mr. Winston Capron and Family, Prince Capron and Family, Bishop James and Dell Baker, Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Lindsay and Family, Deacon Olanda and Laurina Nottage, Minister Noreen Keer and Family, Better to Serve You Restaurant and Staff, Elder Newton Missick and Family, John Capron. Mother Mary Duhaney and Family, Deacon Humphrey and Carolyn Jones and Family, Mrs. Helen Hanna and the entire Hanna Family, Rosemary Francis and Family, Sheila Andrews and Family, Flexie and Mikie Capron and Family, Arlington Capron and Family, Sybil Capron and Family, William Jones, Colmaida Parker and Family, Dedgrie Rigby and Family, Cyril Capron and Family, Vera Ewing and Family, Dore Hendfield and Family, Charles Capron and Family, Aubrey Capron and Family, Albert Capron and Family, Sarah Williams and Family, Evelyn Simmons and Family, Daisy Leid and Family, Patricia Rigby and Family, Joyce Ewing and Family, Lloyd Capron and Family, Edmund Capron and Family, John Capron and Family, Pastor Hilton and Minister Daphanie Forbes and Family, Minister Dorothea Bodie and Family, R/Sgt. Alfred Williams, Lillian Quant Forbes and Family, Ann Strachan and Family, Barry Gibbs and Family, Mrs. Pattie Russell and Family, Pastor Drexel and Bethel Gibson and Family, David and Violet Musgrove and Family, Mother Rovena Saunders and Family, Minister Joanna Gardiner and Family, Minister Pam Laing and Family, Mr. and Mrs. Neko Grant, Deacon Danny McIntosh and Family. Minister Patricia Bethel, Strawdy Collie, Lovise Hamilton, Wilma Bain, Mr. and Mrs, Trevor and Pakesia Edgecombe, Villa Stubbs and the entire Stubbs Family, Esther Quant, Thomas Missick and The entire Missick Family, Beryl Williams, Mr. and Mrs. Leo Moxey, Minister Lulamae Strachan and Family, Lovise Haven and Family, Jamesy and Annie Forbes Generation, Melvina and Walter Jones Generation, Papa John and Sarahjean Generation, Minister David Beneby and Pastor Barry Morris Directors of the World Famous Bahama Brass Band, and their Assistant Directors, Nassau and Grand Bahama Segments, Mrs. Alice Outten and Minister Annarene Hendfield, U.S.A.; spiritual sons and daughters: To numerous to mention, however special mention of a core of children including, Pastor and Lady Dwight Jennings, Bishop Godfrey and Minister Iris Williams, Bishop Ricardo and Pastor Shandlene R. Grant, Bishop Branson Gibson, Bishop Julian Johnson, Bishop Kermit and Adrienne Saunders, Bishop Timothy and Min. Dean Johnson, Rev. Marcus Cooper and Family, Mikie and Eva Swann, Pastor Simeon Outten, Jennifer Jones, Glenda Stubbs, Sargt. 2804 Donavin and Min. Lakeisha Gibson, Cedric and Stacey Delancy, Minister Hubert and Annamae Saunders, Elder Lakeito and Tonya Braynen, Minister Rollington and Judy Cooper, Freda, Marcus Garvey and Family, Rev. Darren Cooper and Family, Dr. Giovina Rigby and Mark Family of Scotland, Bishop Rodney Forbes, Bishop Daren Sturrup and Pastor Keith Meadows; special ministerial mention: Dr. Bishop Franklyn and Dr. Rovena Ferguson, National Overseer of the Church of God of Prophecy in the Bahamas, Dr. Bishop Clayton and Dr. Sonya Martin, General Presbyter, Dr. Bishop Brice H. Thompson General Presbyter Emeritus and Minister Advira Thompson, Dr. Bishop Elgarnet Rahming, National Overseer Emeritus and Minister Jacquline Rahming, Bishop Rudolph Arthur National Field Secretary and Lady Unice Arthur, Bishop Hulan and Lady Valarie Hanna, Dr. Bishop Woodley and Lady Vernique Thompson, Bishop Rudolph and Lady Veronica Bowe, Bishop Galey and Minister Angelia Swann, Pastor Keith and Lady Allison Palmer, Bishop Wesley and Lady Erma Missick, Bishop Patterson and Lady Elenor Williams, Bishop Andrew and Lady Glenda Stone, Bishop George and Lady Damaris Thompson, Bishop Rosevelt and Minister Maxine Rolle, Bishop Denziel and Lady Rolle, Bishop Norward and Lady Ruby Dean, Dr. Bishop Donald and Dr. Shirl Washington, (Ohio) Bishop Nataniel and Minister Ulesa Beneby, Father Curtis and Mrs. Robinson, Rev. Kenneth and Lady Lynn Lewis, Bishop Benjamin and Pastor Alice Ferguson, Bishop Steve and Lady Leronia Dean, Bishop Leslie and Lady Agnes Woodside, Bishop Oliver and Lady Agnes Kennedy, Pastor Judy Bethel, Pastor Drexel and Lady Bethel Gibson, Pastor Barry and Lady Latique Morris, Pastor Corry and Lady Kenice Adderly, Dr. Barbara F. Braynen Williams, Rev. Agatha Martin, Dr. John C. and Lady Maria Wallace, Bishop Washington and Lady Patrina Williams, Pastor Cedric and lady Stacy Beckles, Pastor Shirley Stubbs. Rev. Paul and Lady Margaret Mullings, Pastor Stephen and Lady Edith Cefort, Pastors Lornal and Peggy Wilchombe, Pastor Dennis and Lady Missick, Pastor Dian Grant, Pastor Victoria Robinson, Pastor Tyrone and Jacqueline Wildgoose, Minister Dolan Curtis, Minister Willis Grant, The entire Ministry of the Grand Bahama and Bimini District, Great Habour Cay and Berry Island District, All Pastors and Ministries throughout Grand Bahama; special civic friends: H.C., Ellison Greenslade (Ambassador to London), Mr. and Mrs. Emrick Seymour and Family (Retired Deputy Commissioner of Police), Clarence Reckley (Retired Assist. Commissioner of Police), Mr. Clarence Russell (Retired Director of Immigration), Floyd Bastian (Retired Superintendent of Police), Robert Lloyd (Retired Superintendent of Police), Chief Superintendent of Police Mr. Damien and Mrs. Robinson, Chief Councilor Jimmy Smith and Family, Administrator Mr. Knowles, Mrs. Jasmine Rolle and Staff of Eight Mile Rock Administration Office, Deputy Controller of Road Traffic Mr. Kevin and Mrs. Yvonne Mortimer, Dellerese Pratt and the Grand Bahama Road Traffic Department and The Staff of the Bahamas Red Cross.

Viewing will be held at Church of God of Prophecy, Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama on Friday, October 29, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.