Funeral Service for the Late BISHOP HUDEN SYLVANUS ROBERTS age 64 years of Tamarind Street, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Jubilee Cathedral, Cathedral Boulevard, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating is Bishop Kermit Saunders. Interment will be at Grand Bahama Memorial Park, Frobisher Drive and Settler’s Way, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife: Janet Roberts; children: Deandrea Roberts, Alicia and Howard Stuart, Delicia & Leonard Minnis, Jr.; grandchildren: Johnyko and Johnyqua Bevans, Amir Stuart, Alana Stuart, Laneka Minnis, Lenari Minnis and Lael Minnis; brothers: Elder Jarvin, Wendel, Min. Kenneth and Clement Roberts; sisters: Cynthia (Richard) Robinson and Telisa Rolle; uncle: Austin (Jennifer) Roberts and Otis Carey; brothers-in-law: Pastor Joel Saunders, Elder Ashwell (Verdella) Saunders, Bishop John (Enith) McIntosh and Harry (Eleanor) Saunders; sisters-in-law: Bernadelle Saunders, Carnetta Allen and Bernell Wildgoose; nephews: Barry (Lucille), Myron, Anton (Hillary), Javano (Shantell), Kenny, K. C., Kenzo, Kendrick, Clifton Jr., (Tina), Adrian and Donavan; nieces: Javerie (Tedro) Williams, Janielle, Kenva and Princess Roberts, Cynthreta Martin and Nashay Rolle; nephews-in-law: Pastor Wellington (Pastor Bridgette) Kemp, Wesley Kemp, Marzell (Michelle) Kemp, Marco Kemp, Matori Sr. (Khalilah), Markan Kemp, Demetrius (Donna) Wildgoose, Minister Ricardo (Melissa), Warren (Phyllis), Jeremi and Joshua Saunders, Jhavasse (Terrica) and Jamaal Mitchell, Maestro (Princess), Sidney (Beryl), Javares (Mizpah), Jamal and Travis Saunders; nieces-in-law: Rosanita (Vincent) Hendfield, Lazelle (Ricardo) Kelly, Amytres, Anishka, and Kadreah Wildgoose, Ashnell (Jerome) Missick, Ashanti Saunders, Jakia Allen, Jaquel Mitchell, Diana, Shantia (Kelvon) Gibson, Joanna, Patruna, Johnette, Enique, Ronnetta, Tina, Latera and Lateka Saunders and Faith Saunders; cousins: Edwin and James Kemp, Carl, Whitzel, Leroy, Daniel, Mark and Cedrel Kemp, Roscoe Saunders, Cardinal, Cardison, Jeffrey and Tyrone Andrews, Howard, Wilton, Wilson, Rev. Rudolph, Malachi, Philip, Don, Willard and Glinton Roberts, Donald and Franklyn Strachan, Berthamae Laing, Lady Iris Williams, Sheila Rolle, Christine Greene, Coral Johnson, Tammy Pinder, Philippa Kemp, Yvonne Knowles, Suzanne Russell, Judy and Omese Andrews, Renae Cooper, Alma Tate, Donalee Munnings, Autherine Mott, Kevamae, Jacqueline and Jocelyn Roberts, Ruthmae Newman, Marinetta Russell, Marsha and Carol Strachan, Katrina Carey and Linda Laing; step sisters-in-law: Petlin Rolle, Relda Kemp, Minister Dorie Kemp and Dr. Apostle Carolyn (Bishop Clifton) Cooper; step brothers-in-law: Aswell Roberts and Rev’d Cecil Kemp; numerous godchildren, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends including:The Roberts Family, The Kemp Family, The Hield Family, The Saunders Family, The Pinder Family, St. Augustine College schoolmates, South Riding Point Holdings, Ltd. Family, Bahamas Christian Council, all other fellowships locally & internationally, the entire Shekinah Christian Ministries Family, the Rand Memorial Hospital Staff and the entire community of East End especially Water Cay and High Rock.

Viewing will be held at Shekinah Christian Ministry, #141 Grenfell Avenue, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday, April 28, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at Jubilee Cathedral on Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.