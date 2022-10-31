Bishop Laish Boyd’s Synod charge

“God has given us the mandate to be the church, so let us be that church.” — Most Reverend Bishop Laish Boyd

(Author’s note: This month marks the completion of 14 consecutive years as a weekly columnist for The Nassau Guardian. I thank the readers of Consider This … for their encouragement, support, critiques, and frequent commentary. I sincerely value your responses and suggestions. I also thank The Nassau Guardian for affording me the privilege to have this important platform to present matters of national interest. As Consider This … begins its fifteenth consecutive year, I will endeavor to continue to provide informative, balanced, objective, and honest commentary by presenting topical issues that enable me to contribute positively to the public discourse.)



Earlier this month, I was on a business trip to Lisbon, Portugal. I knew that the Anglican Synod was about to commence its deliberations and was keenly interested in what the Most Reverend Bishop Laish Boyd would say to delegates assembled in Christ Church Cathedral for the Opening Service of the 119th Session of the Synod of the Anglican Diocese of The Bahamas and The Turks and Caicos Islands.

Although there was a five-hour time difference between The Bahamas and Portugal, I signed onto the YouTube link on my mobile phone for the church service that was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Bahamas time.

Therefore, this week, we will Consider This … what can be said about Bishop Boyd’s address to the 119th Session of the Synod of the Anglican Diocese of The Bahamas and The Turks and Caicos Islands?

Relevant and refreshing

An overall commentary on Bishop Boyd’s charge to the Synod is that it was captivating, relevant, and refreshing.

Captivating because anyone listening to his address was immediately captivated by the simplicity of his language and the clarity of his thoughts.

Relevant because he boldly and unapologetically addressed the evils that are plaguing our societies, both in The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Refreshing because, despite the perfect storm created by the adversities facing us daily, he offered hope that it is within us all to overcome the challenges that face us.

I was immediately fascinated by Bishop Boyd’s introductory remarks and his reference to the renowned author, Charles Dickens.

Bishop Boyd began, “Today, we gather in what author, Charles Dickens, in his novel ‘A Tale of Two Cities’, referred to as ‘The best of times’ and ‘the worst of times.’ Why so? Because, honestly, our hearts are filled with both joy and dread.

“Joy because it is good to be alive, to be able to move and to make choices, and because we live in two beautiful countries, the Turks and Caicos Islands and The Bahamas, and because these are still the best places on earth to live. Amen? And let us never forget that, no matter what!

“However, there is still dread because some things are not what they should be, some things are not going right, some of us are not doing what we are supposed to do, and there is so much that distresses us.”

On crime

Bishop Boyd boldly and directly confronted one of the most pernicious and intractable ills facing our societies each day. On crime, he addressed the “staggering” number of murders we have recorded in The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands this year.

He noted, “This is so distressing and frightening for citizens, but we must not panic: just be vigilant, more cautious, and stay away from hot-button areas and from bad company.

“We cannot simply move around as we please; we have to be more careful. Do not cloak your relatives, friends, or children in shady business. If it is not honest, stay far from it. And support the police. And do right. We cannot do wrong and expect our two countries to progress.”

Bishop Boyd commended both governments, relevant government ministries, commissioners of police, and both police forces for their ongoing efforts. He encouraged them not to stop now, but to intensify and diversify their efforts.

On marital rape

Bishop Boyd unequivocally stated, “The Anglican Diocese wholeheartedly supports the proposed amendments to the Sexual Offences Act, so that wherever rape happens it is called rape.”

“Rape is a heinous act of violence perpetrated against another person using sex as a weapon. It is not an act of love by any stretch of the imagination. Force is used to overpower a person who does not consent to the act.

“A fundamental human right for all persons is to have equal protection under the law without discrimination.

“No person, whether single or married, should be subject to degrading violent behavior.

“Married persons should not lose that right simply because they are married. Marriage is a sacrament before God where persons covenant to love and protect each other until death. Rape is not love or protection.

“Like any criminal offense, the offense must be proven beyond all reasonable doubt in order to obtain a conviction.

“It is acknowledged that the institution of marriage implies the consent of the parties to love each other sexually, however, it cannot be reasonably interpreted this consent is given only once on the marriage day and lasts until death or the dissolution of the marriage.

“Rape like any criminal offense is subject to the criminal standard of proof, and the accused is innocent until proven guilty.

“The proposed amendment seeks to remove the phrase ‘who is not his spouse’ and to include a further qualification which states ‘where the perpetrator does not reasonably believe the complainant consented.’

“This provides a possible defense which speaks to the nuances of an intimate relationship where words may not always be spoken to give consent, or body language may confer consent.

“A spouse is entitled to the control of his or her body, and should only willingly give it when he or she wishes. If there is a problem with a spouse being willing to give consent, there is a fundamental concern with the marriage itself, and the parties should seek spiritual and professional help.

“However, in the absence of a serious issue in the marriage, a spouse should be able to give consent each time that the parties have sexual intercourse. If the sex is taken without that consent, it is rape.

“Let me repeat for the sake of emphasis that we support the proposed amendment to the legislation. This is a simple and no-brainer step in the pursuit of justice and basic human rights for all parties.”

On COVID-19’s aftermath

Bishop Boyd also addressed the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On this subject he said, “One of the things [that] we noted during the COVID-19 lockdowns and in its aftermath is a sharp increase of instances (reported and not reported) of violence in homes and relationships. This has been due in part to frustration from the loss of income and employment, confinement, uncertainty, and other hardships, and it is alarming.

“We must acknowledge the reality of this and do all that we can to counteract and heal.

“The church has always been in the business of healing and mending and rebuilding lives and relationships, and we will continue to be as we carry on the gospel mandate through the work of clergy and lay people, and through the worship and other activities of our many parishes.”

On family life

Bishop Boyd addressed family life saying, “Here I pause to say what some may regard as so basic that it does not need to be said and that is that good family life is so important.

Let us continue to stress this and work toward it whatever your home configuration, striving for a place of peace and security for all who live there, where differences – and differences are a part of life – are dealt with positively so that the family continues to journey together NO MATTER WHAT.

“Let all in your home know that they are valued, loved, and cared for.

Teach children (and let adults model) respect for authority and for all people and courtesy.

Stress the importance of education and good behavior, cooperation, a positive outlook on life and society – and GODLINESS.

You may not have all of the money or job security that you would like to have, but you do not need those things to be decent and respectable and to give your children a good upbringing and good values that will take them through the world. My people in the Turks and Caicos Islands and The Bahamas, we know how to do this. Let’s do it.”



On poverty

Bishop Boyd addressed the issue of poverty in The Bahamas. He lamented, “I am distressed to observe the alarming rise in the cost of living and the accompanying food insecurity, and that the ranks of the poor are increasing so rapidly in The Bahamas.

Hurricane Dorian hit the northern islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama hard, and they are still recovering, but COVID-19 hit everyone hard.

“The effect on local economies across the world, and on shipping and supply lines, has pushed prices up. More and more people in many walks of life are feeling the squeeze – but especially the middle and poorer classes.

This is a universal phenomenon that even the largest and richest countries cannot control, so imagine the small Turks and Caicos Islands and Bahamas.

“This is complicated by some realities for us in The Bahamas, namely, Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC), and Cable Bahamas all increasing their rates.

“I do not wish to get into a discussion about the reasons for these increases because they are complex, and because this is not the place. However, I only wish to note that these realities are and will be devastating most of all for many families and businesses … devastating when you consider how many families are already struggling, and how many households already have their power and cable disconnected.

“We have to put our heads together and find a way to relieve the burden that so many live with daily … we have to.”



On the increase in the minimum wage

Bishop Boyd applauded the government’s recent announcement of the increase in the minimum wage. On this he said, “I wish to commend the Bahamas government for increasing the minimum wage from $210 a week to $260 per week. This is a good and helpful move in a difficult time because it helps and it makes a difference.

“And let me encourage workers to work harder. Too many of us do not do an honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay, which is shameful.

“There is pride in work performance out there, but there needs to be more pride in work performance. So workers, work hard so that you will be an asset to your employer and not a liability. Your destiny is tied up in the well-being of your place of employment. And employers, treat your staff well, with respect and fairness, like family, Trust me, it will make a difference.”



On the real causes

Bishop Boyd admonished, “When life is unusually hard for too many people it creates so many other problems and societal stresses.

“We are often so consumed with focusing on, lamenting and even treating a myriad of symptomatic national ills that we neglect to address their root cause. Hence, social unrest, economic woes, and deficient governance (by both parties) continues to haunt us.

“If we persist along this path, we will soon tire ourselves after needlessly wasting precious time and valuable resources – while making no meaningful progress.

“The real causes of national problems that many nations face arise out of a lack of transparency, accountability, and fair play by national leaders and national systems.

“This deficiency subsequently breaks down into various forms and degrees of injustice, oppression, and self-gratification at the expense of the poor and the vulnerable.

“An effective remedy for preventing this corrosive malady would include putting into place and strengthening existing systems and structures that promote or reinforce transparency, accountability, and equity among the major pillars of Bahamian society like the government, the church, industry, and civil society.”



Other issues

Bishop Boyd also addressed the effects on education by COVID-19, education standards in the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Cursillo Ministry, a leading method of renewal in the church.



Conclusion

In the midst of this hard-hitting and straightforward address, Bishop Boyd reminded his listeners of a very salient and simple concept that should resonate with many in his church and beyond: “But God is still God, and we are still the church. So let the voice and action of the church be salt of the earth and light of the world no matter what! Amen?”

Bishop Boyd concluded his charge with these observations: “Dear friends, these are the worst of times, but never forget that these are the best of times in both of our countries. There are so many things happening that are good and positive — and the things that are amiss are things for which there are remedies. And if we put our heads together, we can ameliorate them. God will help us to be the salt and light that the world needs.

“God has given us the mandate to be the church, so let us be that church — that salt and light — in every sphere of our lives and in every sphere of national life.”

Bishop Boyd’s charge to the 119th Synod of the Anglican Diocese is one of the most profound, direct, honest, relevant, and refreshing addresses that I have heard from any member of the clergy of any denomination in recent memory.

He should be commended for his superlative contribution to the national discourse, and his charge to the Synod should be required reading for all citizens and residents of The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, as we endeavor to address the challenges we face in our daily lives.

With wise guidance like Bishop Boyd’s, some of our “worst of times” may soon transform into the best times of our lives.



