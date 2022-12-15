Bishop Neil C. Ellis celebrated

Whenever a person has given not only extensive, but exemplary service to the kingdom of God, it is an occasion worthy of celebration, said Bahamas Christian Council President Delton Fernander on the official retirement service for Bishop Neil C. Ellis as senior pastor of Mount Tabor Church.

Fernander, whose message was just one of many from local and international heads of churches, said Ellis deserved his honoring because he not only dedicated his time to God, but also his country.

“His works have touched all of us and has crossed denominational lines and differences. We are all better for this,” said Fernander. “It is my hope that future generations of clergymen and women will emulate the service given by Bishop Ellis and the men of his ilk and generation – those who have left an indelible mark on our history because they did not shy away from our collective responsibility to God and country. Those who valued the importance of nurturing your immediate and extended families.”

Ellis, with his wife Patrice Ellis by his side, brought to a close a chapter of his life that saw him lead the Mount Tabor Church membership for just shy of 36 years, with an official retirement service held on Sunday, December 11 at the Baha Mar Convention Center.

Reverend Laish Boyd, Anglican bishop of The Bahamas and The Turks & Caicos Islands, in his message, said the path of Ellis’ life, the connections, interactions, and experiences, could only have been orchestrated by an almighty God.

“The end result is what happens when God touches a life that submits to His will. The Bahamas and the wider Christian community appreciate the submission of men like Bishop Neil. Through that submission, God is able to affect many good and positive things, to touch and to enhance lives, and to save souls.”

Bishop Harold Calvin Ray, senior vice presiding bishop of Global United Fellowship (GUF), of which Ellis is presiding bishop, in his message said that great leadership is found in the art of making others better as a result of a person’s presence and ensuring that impact lasts in their absence.

“No truer a description can be found for attribution of the extraordinary and exemplary leadership of Bishop Neil C. Ellis, as he has served as pastor, preacher, prophet, priest and patriarch of the Mount Tabor Church family over the past 35 years. His notable tenure and tenacity of sacrificial and prototypical service has been a beacon for cutting-edge innovation. Nonetheless, this achievement has been accomplished without diminution of the essential character of personal and ministerial integrity so vital in a culture of consistently evolving standards in a world which grows more globally interdependent every passing day.”

Reverend Patrick Pinder, Catholic archbishop of Nassau, wrote that Ellis had clearly earned the respect and appreciation of membership of his church community and beyond. He said the exemplary manner in which Ellis oversaw the smooth transition of pastoral leadership in his church community was worthy of praise and imitation by others.

Rickeno Moncur is senior pastor designate of Mount Tabor Church.

Dr. Deanza Cunningham, North Atlantic Deanery, GUF, thanked Ellis for what he termed modeling a passionate commitment to the work of God and the mores he exposed – a pastoral heart, a profound faith and prophetic insight.

Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant, senior pastor, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, DeKalb, Georgia, who is also GUF’s executive secretary, wrote that without question, Ellis was cemented as one of the most accomplished and influential leaders of this generation and that he counts it as a unique and profound blessing to have watched, learned and grown at Ellis’ feet.

“I enthusiastically sing your praises and honor God for all that you have meant to me personally and to the body of Christ,” said Bryant.

Theophilus N. Rolle, president of conference, The Methodist Church in the Caribbean and the Americas, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos Islands Conference said the sterling contributions of Bishop Ellis to his family, Mount Tabor Church, the nation of The Bahamas and the global community have been extensive and impressive.

“Truth be told, it would be extremely difficult to place a price tag on the same. Thus, the occasion of his retirement from the leadership position at Mount Tabor Church is of particular significance, for it provides a most fitting opportunity to accord deserving recognition to a sojourner in the faith, who epitomizes the essence of an authentic servant of the Lord.

“Bishop Ellis in my opinion will long be remembered for his prophetic strident voice as a visionary leader. Like the prophets of old who were known for their stridency, he is not afraid to stand alone for his convictions. Additionally, your overwhelming support to foster unity in the Body of Christ has not gone unnoticed. Above all, however, your commitment to, and passion for, the truth of the Word of God is unparalleled. Your discipline to the proclamation of the Word through the power of the Holy Spirit remains relevant, compelling and impactful on the lives of people of all ages. Your sermons have been an inspiration to many and the mentorship you have offered has given birth to many ministries. Your labor has not been in vain,” he wrote.

Bishop Walter Hanchell, chairman and presider, Bahamas College of Bishops, said The Bahamas is better off for Ellis’ prophetic voice, powerful life-changing messages, stellar leadership and impeccable service to the nation and abroad.

“His ministry has perhaps impacted more persons than any other cleric in the history of The Bahamas, and despite his many illustrious achievements, he remains a humble and committed servant to the people of God and a friend to all,” said Hanchell.

Bishop Denczil Rolle, general overseer, The Highway Church of God Bahamas, said Ellis delivered selfless pastoral leadership to the most pronounced, progressive and prolific congregation of an independent Bahamas. He said Bahamians from within and without the Christian community owe a debt of gratitude to Ellis who has convinced people to believe that the impossible is indeed possible, and that with God, the possible is non-negotiable.

“Many are called in the service of God, but few are chosen to impact such a wide range of peoples, culture and generations,” wrote Bishop Dr. Franklin Ferguson, national bishop, Church of God of Prophecy. “Bishop Ellis’ ministry is a part of the genuine effort made to experience the manifestation of the prayer of Jesus in John 17 that all of God’s people be one sooner than later.”

Reverend Dr. Patrick Paul, general superintendent, The Assemblies of God in The Bahamas including the Turks & Caicos Islands, said Ellis’ service and commitment, first to God and the people of Mount Tabor, to the broader community of The Bahamas, and the nations of the world, has not gone unnoticed or unheralded. And that Ellis has made a national and international mark.

Lloyd C. Smith, president, Bahamas Baptist Missionary & Educational Convention, said his prayer is that Ellis continues to “climb mountains and to move mountains” and to soar even higher.

“I remind you that there are no flowery beds of ease in this life, but there are these brief fleeting moments when flowers bloom and when we are able to bask in the glory of His will and we hear the voice of the Savior saying, ‘Well done, my child. Well done.’ These fleeting moments of joy are to be cherished,” said Smith.

Bishop Moses Johnson, administrative bishop, Church of God Bahamas, wrote that the job of a pastor is a difficult one but he said Ellis made it look easy, having equipped himself with a good supporting cast.

“John Maxwell says: ‘To improve is to change, so to be perfect is to have changed often.’ Mount Tabor has kept up with the changing times,” said Johnson.

While Reverend L. Carla R. Culmer, president, Bahamas Conference of the Methodist Church, said there are many people whose lives have been positively impacted by Ellis’ spiritual legacy, and that he may be aware of some of them, she said there will be others who will only be revealed to him in eternity.

“As you follow the leading of the Lord, for this next step, continue to be a visionary leader,” wrote Culmer.

As he officially closed the chapter of his life as senior pastor at Mount Tabor Church, Ellis, in a written message, said that he believes he has done his part and ran his leg of the relay.

In just under a month, Ellis is expected to pass the baton to Moncur, a young man who he said he has a great deal of confidence in.

“I am at peace turning over my life’s work into his pastoral care,’ Ellis wrote.

It was just under 36 years ago, that Ellis and his wife, along with 11 other people, with nothing more than faith in God, responded to the call from God and embarked on the journey to being a new ministry.

“We could not have imagined then that this would be the beginning of a journey that would be the catalyst to transforming people into believers, and believers into faith walkers. What a journey it has been!”

Over the years, the ministry, built on the foundation of prayer, praise, worship, submission, empowerment, stewardship and integrity, has remained a place of refuge for the disillusioned, despondent, discouraged, downtrodden and disenfranchised.

“I am humbled by the fact that God assigned me as the vessel to lead such a great people,” said Ellis.