Bishop Rev. Dr. LeRodney Rolle

Death Notice

Bishop Rev. Dr. LeRodney Rolle age 81 years of Bamboo Blvd. formerly of Long Bay Cay, South Andros died at Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday, February 4th, 2022.

He is survived by his Wife: Zelma Fernander Rolle; sons: Brian and Michael; daughters: Prisca (Marsha), Chrystal, Bridgette and Chantel, son: Brian and Michael; sisters: Sivlean Rolle- Johnson, Geletha Rolle; brothers: Elder Hubert Rolle and Victor Rolle; grandchildren: Amanda, Shannon and Bryson; great granddaughter: Aniya and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

