Bison honor Thompson on Senior Day

It was Senior Day for Howard University and Bahamian collegiate swimmer Luke-Kennedy Thompson as he was honored for his four years representing the Bison. He along with four other Bahamians were in action in their dual against Catholic University on Saturday.

Thompson helped the men’s team take down the Catholic University Cardinals, 221-60, in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I action. Erald Thompson III and Mark-Anthony Thompson were also in action for the Howard University Bison men’s team. They have a 6-2 win/loss record on the season. On the ladies side, Zaylie-Elizabeth Thompson helped them win 177-101 and they sport a 5-3 record.

Luke-Kennedy Thompson got the Bison off on a winning note when he helped his 200 yards medley relay team win with a time of 1:32.24. The team consisted of himself, Miles Simon, Mark-Anthony Beckles and Arion Solomon.

Placing second was the Cardinals’ A relay team who clocked 1:38.14. Finishing close behind them in third was the Bison’s C team in a time of 1:39.88. That team featured Erald Thompson.

Luke-Kennedy Thompson then led a sweep of the men’s 50-yard breaststroke event when he touched the wall first in 25.87 seconds. Miguel Davis was second in a time of 26.14 seconds. Placing third was Luke-Kennedy Thompson’s brother, Mark-Anthony. He clocked 26.56 seconds.

The senior went on to win the 500-yard freestyle when he clocked 4:59.53.

Mark-Anthony Thompson was a close second in a time of 5:00.30. The Cardinals’ Aidan Malvey finished third in that race when he recorded a time of 5:08.04.

Luke-Kennedy’s final race of the afternoon was when he and his 200 yards free relay team finished third after they recorded a time of 1:28.19. Howard’s A and C team were first and second respectively, and Luke-Kennedy was on the B team. The A team posted a time of 1:25.1 while the C team swam 1:27.34.

Erald Thompson placed fourth in the 200-yard backstroke. The 18-year-old clocked 2:07.75. Winning that race was his teammate Tristan Stevens with a time of 1:56.04. Erald, a freshman, also swam in the 200-yard individual medley (IM) and placed third. He posted a time of 2:05.22. His teammate Tai Afrik won with a time of 2:00.11.

Luke-Kennedy Thompson’s sister Zaylie-Elizabeth had a great meet winning her relay race and her two individual races. In the 200-yard medley relay, the freshman and her school’s A team won with a time of 1:49.14. Her team included Kali Garcia, Courtney Connolly and Kelsey Roberson. Placing second was the Cardinal’s A relay team with a time of 1:51.80. Howard’s B team was third in a time of 1:51.86.

Zaylie-Elizabeth Thompson won the 50-yard breast in 30.19 seconds. Her teammate Belle Fountain was a close second in 30.98 seconds. The Cardinals’ Madeline Douchette was third after clocking 32.02 seconds.

The freshman powered her way to win the 100-yard free in 53.37 seconds. The Cardinals’ Kathryn Herman clocked 54.10 seconds to finish second. Finishing third was Howard University’s Tiffanee Moore who swam 55.77.

The Bison return to the competition February 21-25 when they head to Geneva, Ohio, to compete in the Northeast Conference Championships.

Also in action over the weekend was Henderson State University’s Lamar Taylor. He and the Red Wave were in action against the Ouachita Baptist University’s Tigersharks in NCAA Division II action.

Taylor broke the pool record in the men’s 100-yard backstroke when he posted a time of 48.98 seconds on the first leg of the men’s 400-yard medley relay. He helped his team to win with a time of 3:24.22. His teammates included Jaren Tippett, Jase Pinckney and Tate Sloan.

The Tigersharks team swam 3:30.63 to finish second. Henderson State’s B team was third after clocking 3:31.72.

Taylor had a little fun and swam the 200-yard IM. He won that event in a time of 1:55.37. The Tigersharks’ Noah Smith was second when he swam 1:59.30. Tippett was close behind Smith with a time of 1:59.37.

The Bahamian was also in action in the 200-yard backstroke. The 19-year-old powered his way to touch the wall first with a time of 1:55.64. The Tigersharks’ Anthony Paculba was second when he posted a time of 1:57.97. Finishing third was the Red Wave’s Gabriel Simoes in 1:59.62.

The Red Wave head to Cleveland, Mississippi, for the New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference Championships, February 15-18.