BISX sees nearly 16 percent increase as B$ mutual funds surpass $1 billion 

The BISX All-Share Index closed up nearly 16 percent for the six months ending June 30, with officials highlighting that, for the first time, Bahamian funds within assets under management crossed the $1 billion threshold.

This performance is a stark difference from the nearly six percent decrease registered during the same period in 2021.

“For the six-month period ending 30 June 2022, the BISX All-Share Index closed at 2,584.13,” a press release noted.

“This represents a year-to-date increase of 355.89 or 15.97 percent. By comparison, for the six-month period ending 30 June 2021, the BISX All-Share Index closed at 1,972.76. That increase was a year-to-date decrease of 119.70 or -5.72 percent.

“The BISX All-Share Index is a market capitalization weighted index comprised of all primary market listings excluding debt securities. As at 30 June 2022, the market was comprised of 20 ordinary shares with a market capitalization of $5.64 billion. In addition, there were six preference shares with a market capitalization of $229 million and five BGS and corporate bonds with a face value of $349 million and 231 BRS with a face value of $3.7 billion.

“Additionally, as at 31 December 2021, there were 71 mutual funds listed on BISX with approximately $6.1 billion in assets under management. Of these 19, were Bahamian dollar funds with assets under management of over B$1 billion. This is the first time Bahamian funds have crossed the B$1 billion AUM mark.”

Total market capital increased to $9.919 billion at the end of June, up from the $8.29 billion during the same period in 2021 and the $5.28 billion in 2020.

The debt portion, which stood at $4.04 billion at the end of June, remained high since the introduction of BRS onto the index in July 2020.

Trading volumes on the other hand was less than that for the same period in 2021.

“Trading volume for the six-month period 4 January 2022, to 30 June 2022, was 5,401,518 shares for a value of $ 33,233,120. By comparison, trading volume for the six-month period 2 January 2021, to 30 June 2021, was 7,295,041 shares for a value of $36,538,928.35. For the three-month period, 1 April 2022 to 30 June 2022, trading volume was 3,108,168 securities for a value of $12,328,468.32. Trading volume for the three-month period April 1, 2021, to June 30, 2021, was 2,101,291 shares for a value of $ 11,539,873.88,” the release read.

“For the six-month period ending 30 June 2022, the average daily trading volume was 44,838 securities which resulted in an average daily trading value of $277,892.55. By comparison, for the six-month period ending 30 June 2021, the average volume per trading day was 55,331 shares for a value of $281,907.85. During the three-month period from 1 April 2022 to 30 June 2022, the average daily trading volume was 51,374 shares for a value of $202,585.34.”