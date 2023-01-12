Funeral Service for the late Blanche Alicia Weech aged 94 of Alice Town, Bimini will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday 14th January, 2023 at Our Lady and St. Stephen Anglican Church, Bailey Town, Bimini. Officiating will be Rev. Fr. Ian Claridge assisted by Fr. Colin Saunders and Fr. Eric Miller. Interment will follow in the Public Cemetery, Alice Town, Bimini.

Blanche is survived by her husband of 63 years: Wilfred Olander (Peter) Weech; Children: Jeanine Weech-Gomez, Phillippa Weech, Mark (Yvette), Andre (Theda) and Kent (Denise) Weech, F. Renée (Michael) Callendar, Francisco Ralph McKinney, Paul Grant, and Sherell Conliffe; Grandchildren: Jordan Lloyd, Jonathan, Justin, Amber, Ariel, Andreas, Maya and Emma Weech, Ian and Cydney Conliffe; Great-grandchildren:Alex-Starr, Jalex, Skyyler, and Blazerr Ashe; Brothers: Arthur Sherman, Jr., Basil, Cecil, Alvin, Bert, Godfrey, and Brentley Sherman; Sisters: Geraldine Brown, June Sands, Patricia Kenney, Roslyn Dean, Dressler and Iris Sherman, and Stephanie Higgins; Sisters-in-law: Agnes Saunders and Betty Sherman; Brothers-in-law: James (Barbara) and George (Curlean) Weech; Nieces & Nephews: Larry (Corrinne) and Sharon Brown, Joyce Marie (Gary) Cooper, Leslie Fox, Denise and Patricia Sherman, Sonya Seymour, Bridget Swann, Keith and Rory Sherman, Lisa Saunders, Tanya Mann, Simone McNeil, Paul (Julia) Sands and Erika Krett, Michael and Kevin Kenney, Vandra Rolle, Stephanie Evans, Fr. Colin (Revon) Saunders, Tirzah Carey, Bernadine Roberts, Julian, Michael, Philip, Katherine, Jackson and Michelle Weech, Gilda House, Calnan and Allison Weech, Sonia Lightbourne, Yvette Styles, Ursula King, Tabitha Burrows, Stephen, Clinton, Antonique and George Weech, Jr., Anne Clarke, Verdell Harvey, Amahl and Mikhail Higgins, and Janice Wallace; Godchildren: Sharon Wallace, Fr. Colin Saunders, Doyle Saunders, and Eulie Lecky; Other Relatives & Friends including: Tanya, Paula and Marcel Sherman, Anthonice, Anadia and Donnaveo Sherman, Family of Olga Wilchombe, Descendants of Merle Roberts, Alma Sawyer, Sybil Black, Arlington, Walter, Harry, Aubrey, Curtis, and Brooks, Jr. Sherman, Dorilyn Nixon, Captain Pat Brown, Laverne Saunders, Magdaline Sargent, Antoinette Rolle, Jeanette Carroll, Shirley Roberts, Bernadette Wodinsky, Jackie Wallace, Patricia Roberts, Eunice Sherman, Desiree Ferguson, Delores Kelly, Darlene Rolle, Dennis Lloyd, Iral Ferguson, Frank and Sharon Redd, Erma Saunders, Carla Albury, Rachel Culmer, Patricia Fountain, Camille Gomez, Kenva Mullings, Isabella Jones, Our Lady and St. Stephen Church and Anglican Church Women Family, The staff at the Bimini Clinic, especially Nurses Stuart and Brown and the staff at Doctors’ Hospital, Nassau, especially Drs. Bimal Francis and Christine Chin; Caretakers:Jean, Stephen, Lisa, and Louise.

The family apologizes for any names inadvertently omitted. We thank you for your love, care, visits and calls.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Thursday 12th January, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. On Friday 13th January at Our Lady and St. Stephen Anglican Church from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 14th January from 9:00 a.m. until service time.