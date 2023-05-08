Blockchain firm partners with Eleuthera development on real estate tech

Enterprise blockchain company Ubitquity has partnered with Bertram Village on Eleuthera to provide three Web3 real estate products and services, that include non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and record keeping on the blockchain.

According to a press statement on Ubitquity’s website, Bertram Village is a planned 2,500-acre community in North Eleuthera just north of the Glass Window Bridge, that will include condominiums, hotels, light industry, multi-family units, professional centers for small businesses, public service and medical facilities, single-family homes, shopping centers, and townhomes.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ubitquity Nathan Wosnack said in the statement that investors in Bertram Village will be able to pay for their homes through the technology and will have an accurate, transparent, tracked, secure and clean title for their purchase.

“I truly believe that CryptoListing, NFTitle, and UbitquityPay will be helpful tools they need to achieve many of their goals,” said Wosnack.

“We have a lot of CryptoListings with companies, 10,000+ NFT records, and title/escrow companies in place to ensure regulatory compliance for handling real estate transactions with cryptocurrencies via UbitquityPay. Bertram Village is in good hands.”

Bertram Village will have an official token called BeeVee, that will be used for commerce within the community.

The press statement describes the token as a cryptocurrency that is built on the Binance Smartchain.

“Used as an alternative currency in all retail and commercial products in the community, it can be traded for other assets at any time,” the statement says.

“BeeVee is built on the Binance Smartchain (BNB), which is based on the delegated proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and has been in use since its launch in August 2019.”

Bertram Village’s chief focus is to improve the Bahamian economy by providing thousands of high-quality jobs and educational scholarships.

“They are also working with local government to guarantee that the Bahamas Commonwealth/Sovereign Wealth Fund is a key part of its business model,” the statement said.

“It’s the goal of Bertram Village to bring the best and brightest back to The Bahamas, and give them a reason to stay. From the beginning, the vision was to build a community in North Eleuthera, using the most updated technology and resources available to empower Bahamians.”