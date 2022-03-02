BLP fuel cost rise decision ‘was not approved by Cabinet’

Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) recent announcement that its customers’ fuel charge will increase as of yesterday was “premature”, Minister of Works and Utilities Alfred Sears said, adding that the decision was not approved by Cabinet.

“First of all, let me say that we’re all aware that the cost of fuel has been increasing very rapidly, especially given the intervention by Russia into Ukraine,” Sears told reporters before the weekly Cabinet meeting yesterday.

“Therefore, all countries throughout the world are looking at the impact of these global events on the global chain of supply with respect to the price of fuel and also the price of oil. Therefore, The Bahamas is no exception.

“In answer to the question, the Cabinet has not considered increasing the cost or the rate of electricity in The Bahamas. Therefore, it is premature.”

On Monday, the power company issued a statement announcing that customers’ fuel charges will increase from 10.5 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) to 13.7 cents per kWh.

It said customers whose average monthly consumption is 250 kWh will see a rise of about $8 in their monthly light bill and customers whose consumption is 600 kWh will see an increase of about $19 per month.

BPL CEO Whitney Heastie recalled the statement less than two hours after it was released.

In the statement, he had said that such an increase was unavoidable.

“Over the past 18 months or so, there has been a tremendous rise in global prices,” Heastie said.

“In July 2020, oil was $43 a barrel and today the price is over $100, and all indications are that the price will continue to rise. It was inevitable that as we approached the end of this most recent hedging program, we would face an increase in fuel costs to customers. We could wait until July 1, 2022, to adjust the fuel cost.

“But doing so would mean a higher per kilowatt hour increase – 15 cents per kWh instead of 13.7 cents per kWh – and it would come in the summertime when consumption is highest, which would be much more challenging for many customers.”

Sears said yesterday that BPL Executive Chairman Pedro Rolle raised the matter with him last week.

He said he spoke with Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis about it.

“The matter has not been brought to Cabinet at this time and, therefore, the release was premature,” Sears said.

“When it came to my attention, as the responsible minister, I spoke to the chairman and that statement was recalled.”

He said the prime minister has appointed a subcommittee to address the short-term and long-term issue of energy in The Bahamas.

Sears said the subcommittee has met with a number of national and international entities relating to LNG, solar energy, the development of microgrids for The Bahamas, among other things.

Concerns about the cost of oil arose after Russia, one of the largest oil producing countries, invaded Ukraine last week.

Oil prices increased by nine percent yesterday.

The spike in prices came as the United States and other countries agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their reserves after the invasion caused the cost of brent and US oil to exceed $100 for the first time since 2014.

Gas prices in New Providence are $5.16 at Rubis, $5.19 at Esso and $5.37 at Shell.

“People may think it’s halfway across the world but the impact reverberates,” Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said on February 24.