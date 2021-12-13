BLTA set for open nationals next week

The Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) is set to hold the 2021 Giorgio Baldacci Open National Championships at the BLTA’s National Tennis Centre from December 20-23.

All of the country’s top male and female tennis athletes are expected to be home in The Bahamas to compete for an opportunity to be crowned 2021 National Champions. These individuals include players who have played on the pro level, collegiate athletes and junior circuit athletes.

From this tournament, the make-up of The Bahamas’ premier teams – the 2022 Davis Cup and Billy Jean King (BJK) Cup teams – is decided.

In the 2021 Davis Cup competition for this region, Team Bahamas played in the promotional round. The country is currently ranked at number 78 worldwide out of 140 nations playing Davis Cup. The Bahamas’ 2021 Billy Jean King Cup team placed third and is presently ranked at number 40 worldwide out of about 112 nations playing BJK Cup tennis. The Bahamas has moved up in the rankings based on this year’s performance.

The open nationals tournament director is Everette Munroe and he will be assisted by Steve Taylor.

The tournament is expected to be highly competitive and exciting. Many of the young tennis athletes are looking to perform well and challenge for spots to represent The Bahamas in Davis Cup and BJK Cup action in 2022.

From the open nationals, the top two in each gender will qualify to represent The Bahamas in Davis Cup and BJK Cup action in 2022, and the remaining team members will be decided from an invitational to be held in 2022.

The BLTA extends well wishes to all of the participants in the open nationals next week. Organizers have confirmed that the event will adhere to all of the health and safety protocols as required by the country’s health officials.