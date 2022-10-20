Blue Marlins destroy Hitmen to tie series

The Cyber Tech Blue Marlins rained on the defending champions, the C&S Hitmen parade with a 16-0 shut out in game two of the New Providence Softball Association (NPSA) men’s championship on Tuesday night.

That best-of-five series is now tied at 1-1. The game was played at Bankers Field at Baillou Hills Sporting Complex. The Hitmen won the first game 3-1 this past Saturday.

Picking up the winning pitcher tab was the Blue Marlins’ Thomas Davis. He was locked in and had 15 strikeouts and only gave up one hit as he pitched all seven innings.

“The game itself coming from me on the mound, was a good game. I had a good game. The game plan was to execute on my pitches and take one batter at a time. On the offensive side, we wanted to be more patient in the box and be more consistent with the bat and work the pitcher,” Davis said.

The Blue Marlins offensive game plan worked as they were patient in scoring 16 runs on the Hitmen – the most they scored on them all season. Their most productive inning came in the fourth where they poured in seven runs to take a 12-0 lead and was in total control of the game.

The Blue Marlins’ catcher Garfield Bethel got the scoreboard ticking for the Blue Marlins with a home run over centerfield at the bottom of the first inning. He also brought home Angelo Watson for two runs batted in (RBI). It put the Blue Marlins up 2-0 in the first inning.

After an empty second inning, the Blue Marlins scored three runs in the third inning. Third baseman Eugene Pratt secured the RBI with a double. Second baseman Stephen Russell had a sacrifice fly that bought home Bethel and Pratt to put the Blue Marlins up 5-0 as their batters showed no fear of the Hitmen pitcher, Alcott Forbes.

Forbes who did not pitch on Saturday, is known for his ability to control the game and pitches but on Tuesday night he was off. Fortunately for the Hitmen, it was not later in the series.

The final three innings for the Blue Marlins saw them scoring one of more runs.

Davis had five innings where he had two or more strikeouts and was brilliant at the top of the seventh inning with three consecutive strikeouts.

The third game is set for tonight after the ladies championship, Davis is unsure who the coach will play from their bullpen but he is looking to stay ready.

“I want to stay consistent. That is the main thing I want to do. I want to give the guys a chance on the defensive end. I am looking forward to going on the mound again but it is still up to the coach,” Davis said.

In the ladies championship best-of-five series, the Sunshine Auto Wildcats will look to lift the title for a fourth consecutive time tonight as they have a 2-0 series lead over the RAB Operators. That game gets underway at 7 o’clock.