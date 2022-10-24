Blue Marlins force decisive game five; Wildcats nab fourth straight title

The Cyber Tech Blue Marlins bounced back to win a must-win game four 2-1 against the defending champions, the C&S Hitmen to tie that best-of-five championship series 2-2 in the New Providence Softball Association (NPSA) men’s division on Saturday.

The Sunshine Auto Wildcats nipped the RAB Operators 14-13 to sweep them and win their fourth straight NPSA women’s title on Thursday night. It went to script as the Wildcats had planned to go for the sweep.

Playing in front of a loud Bankers Field at Baillou Hills Sporting Complex, the Blue Marlins came locked in for the 2-1 victory starting with the winning, pitcher Thomas Davis. He was pulled in the previous game which turned out to be the right decision as he looked pitched a good game after giving up one run in the first inning.

Blue Marlins catcher Garfield Bethel said that his team showed heart and that they are in a familiar territory.

“It was a do-or-die situation for us. The majority of my guys been in this situation before in 2018 so its déjà vu. Our pitcher was pitching a hell of a game. We needed to get him three or two runs to be comfortable to take the pressure off of him,” Bethel said.

The Hitmen got on the scoreboard first when first baseman Sherman Ferguson scored their only run of the night at the top of the first inning on a pass ball.

In the bottom of the first inning, centerfielder and leadoff batter for the Blue Marlins, Lamar Watkins hit a single to get them off on the right note. He later came home after getting to second base after Bethel was intentionally walked by the Hitmen. Watkins scored to put his team up 1-0.

The flow of the game favored the Blue Marlins as they had more hits than the Hitmen. They also had more scoring chances with more runners getting on the base, which were futile as the game remained locked at 1-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. The Hitmen pitcher Edney ‘The Heat’ Bethel and his defense got two outs and looked like they were on the way to get the third out but an error got leftfielder Angelo Watson on base. For a third time for the night, they walked Garfield Bethel. A pass ball got Watson home, as the Blue Marlins dug out started to celebrate a little with a 2-1 lead.

The Hitmen could not buy a hit at the top of the sixth and seventh innings as the Blue Marlins’ pitching and defense was in tandem with consecutive three-and-outs.

The sequence of the series is not in the Blue Marlins’ favor as no team has won back-to-back games in these series. The Blue Marlins’ Bethel said that his team has heart.

“I don’t believe in luck and those things but I believe in heart. The guys showed some heart tonight and we looking to have another victory come Tuesday. We need to remain focused and take our time, and get good at-bats against one of the greatest pitchers in the country,” Bethel said.

The Hitmen’s manager, Darren Stevens, said that his team was not able to get the runs going and was unable to put runners on. He is looking for his team to do better offensively.

“We have to go back. This one hurt, but we have to stay focus. We are a championship team and went in situations like this. We have to come back hungry. I am not comfortable and I do not smoke the cigar until the fat lady sings. Until we win, I am never comfortable. We need hits. We need minor adjustments and a different approach. We will go back in the lab and make minor adjustments and do what it takes to get some runs,” Stevens said.

In the women’s game on Thursday night, the Operators looked like they were going to avoid being swept. They were up 11-8 at the end of the fourth inning and looked dominant as they got hits on pitcher Thela Stevens. The Wildcats changed the game when they scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to go up 13-11. Two more runs at the top of the seventh inning by the Operators put the game locked at 13-13.

The seventh inning was set up for an epic game when the Operators came up empty at the top of the inning. It was up to the Wildcats to score the winning run. Their co-captain Larikah Russell did just that when she came home with the winning run on a fielding error.

Their other co-captain and pitcher, Thela Stevens said she was happy that God let them get the fourth straight title.

“It was a good and close game,” Stevens said. “I struggled a little bit in the beginning of the game. I got it fixed.”

The Wildcats will look to make it five straight next season.

The finale of the NPSA season is set for Tuesday night at 8 p.m. when the Blue Marlins and Hitmen go at each other for the title.