BMC’s outstanding mortgages grew 12 percent in 2021

During 2021, outstanding mortgages at the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation (BMC) rose 12 percent to $187.2 million, The Central Bank of The Bahamas has revealed.

The data was revealed in the just released Financial Stability Report for 2021, which also showed losses for the Bahamas Development Bank (BDB).

“An uptick in unemployment claims led to significant drawdowns in deposit holdings over the past two years, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, neither BDB nor BMC attract deposit funding for their lending operations and they do not represent a systemically important source of credit expansion,” the CBOB said.

“BDB, which provides financing for small and medium-sized enterprises, reported a 7.1 percent decline in its assets base, to $35.3 million in 2021, as falloffs in deposit balances due from commercial banks and assets held with other local financial institutions, overshadowed the growth in outstanding loans. During the review year, at BMC, mortgages outstanding rose by 12 percent , to $187.2 million.”

Meantime, the report revealed consistencies within credit union across The Bahamas.

“Aside from commercial banks, credit unions are the only other deposit taking and loan granting institutions, with an asset base of $474.6 million in December, 2021. At end-2021, the total membership of these cooperatives stood at an estimated 47,231 individuals,” the report noted.

“In 2021, the number of active credit unions – inclusive of the Co-operative League – was unchanged at 10. The market continued to be dominated by one institution, which represented approximately 45.9 percent of the sector’s total assets, while smaller entities comprised more modest market shares, ranging from 0.3 percent to 14.2 percent.”