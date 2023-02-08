BNSI data shows 12% uptick in construction activity in Q3 2022

While there was a 12 percent increase in construction activity in the third quarter of 2022, measured by the number of new construction permits issued, the correspondent value of those permits dropped by more than $30 million compared to the same period in 2021, the Bahamas National Statistical Institute (BNSI) revealed yesterday.

Construction activity is a key economic indicator. The BNSI’s data reveals that there were 424 new construction permits issued at a value of $135 million, higher than the 380 issued in the third quarter of 2021, which however carried a value of $167 million.

“The main reason for this decrease was a drop of 59 percent in the commercial/industrial sector of $47 million, which was mitigated by increases in the private/residential sector of $11 million and the public sector of $4 million. The third quarter 2022 permits value was shared across the islands, with New Providence representing 76 percent, Grand Bahama 20 percent and the remaining Family Islands four percent,” the BNSI said.

“The number of new construction starts all Bahamas decreased by 17 when comparing the third quarter of 2021 (150) and the third quarter of 2022 (133). During this same period however, the value of construction starts all Bahamas increased by $35 million or 74 percent. This increase in value was led by the private/residential sector and the public sector, with increases of $36 million and $5,000 respectively. Contrarily, the commercial/industrial sector decreased by $645,000 or four percent. New Providence represented 76 percent and Grand Bahama 24 percent of the recorded number of new construction starts in the third quarter of 2022.”

There were 165 projects completed in the third quarter of 2022, down from 171 in the third quarter of 2021.

“The value of construction completions, however, increased by approximately $106 million or 176 percent. There was an increase in the commercial/industrial sector of approximately $114 million, leading this overall increase in value. New Providence commercial/industrial sector construction completions value increased from $11 million to $126 million over this same period,” the data shows.