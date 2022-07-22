BNT concerned about diesel leak’s potential impact on marine life

Bahamas National Trust (BNT) Executive Director Eric Carey yesterday expressed concern about the recent diesel leak in Exuma and questioned if any marine life was impacted.

“Anytime there is any foreign substance that enters the marine environment, there is certainly cause for concern,” Carey said.

“There is going to be impact on the shoreline. There is going to be stain. If there were any shore birds nesting in the area, they would certainly be impacted. I don’t know if any of that has been determined. I’m confident DEPP (the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection) is going to look at all of that and be able to come back with that data.

“I’m going to talk to my colleagues today while I’m there (in Exuma) to see whether they were able to observe any immediate impacts on wildlife. I haven’t seen any as yet.”

Carey said there is always potential for an accident when fuel is being offloaded. He said such accidents cannot be “completely mitigated against”.

“What’s going to be important — and this is going to me my discussion with DEPP — is when will they complete their investigation and whether or not the company did have in place the requisite contingency plan to deal with this,” Carey said.

“I mean you cannot 100 percent prevent accidents from happening. Also, our country is a country of islands where we redistribute fuel, whether it’s for BPL (Bahamas Power and Light) or whether it’s for marinas or smaller operations like in the Exuma cays, where we actually have to have fuel delivered to support our operations.

“So there’s always the potential for accidents. What is important is that we make sure that any of these operators operating in our country distributing, redistributing fuel, that they indeed have all of the requisite preventative cleanup materials and the ability to respond immediately, so that if it happens, we at least have the best chance of minimizing the impact on the environment.”

Roughly 35,000 gallons of diesel leaked into waters in Exuma between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning while a supply ship, MT Arabian, was offloading fuel to BPL. The fuel coalesced into a small cove near the old naval base in George Town.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said yesterday that at least 25,000 gallons of fuel had already been removed from the sea.

He said the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Transport are assessing possible penalties in relation to the incident.

“It’s a live investigation,” said Cooper, who serves as member of Parliament for the Exumas and Ragged Island.

“Should there be penalties? Well, there was recklessness. In my view, there should be penalties.”