Boat owner says he knew nothing about drug smuggling plot

A man whose boat was used to a make a drug run denied that he knew anything about the smuggling plot, a court heard yesterday.

Police arrested Kevin Dean at his home in New Providence after officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit working along with the US Coast Guard intercepted the drug laden vessel in Farmer’s Cay, Exuma, Officer Ray Fowler testified.

The officers arrested Basil Johnson and Alfraido Poitier on board the vessel and seized 29 crocus sacks of marijuana with a total weight of 872 pounds.

Fowler said during an interview that Dean claimed that his boat needed repairs and the engine failed in the Exuma cays while on a test run.

According to Fowler, Dean said that he left the boat in Exuma and flew to Nassau so that he wouldn’t miss his court date. At the time of the incident, Dean was on trial for receiving a stolen boat.

Dean allegedly told Fowler that he hired Johnson and Poitier to bring the boat back to Nassau for him.

Fowler said Dean denied knowing how the 29 crocus sacks of marijuana got on his boat.

The prosecutor, Inspector Timothy Bain, asked, “Were you able to confirm the defendant owned the vessel?”

Fowler replied that the boat was registered in Dean’s name.

Fowler said that Johnson and Poitier replied no comment during their interviews.

Nonetheless, Fowler said he charged all three defendants with conspiracy to possession dangerous drugs with intent to supply and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Dean’s lawyer, Robyn Lynes, had no questions in cross-examination.

Johnson’s lawyer, Ian Cargill, asked if any fingerprints were found on the bags, and Fowler replied, “That’s a negative.”

Attorney Tonique Lewis, who represents Poitier, asked Fowler if his evidence was the extent of his investigation.

Fowler said that it was.

After Fowler’s testimony, the court went to the drug storage house to view the seized marijuana.

The case continues on May 4.