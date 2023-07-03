BOB EVOLVE is JA Company of the Year

Bank of The Bahamas Limited’s (BOB) JA EVOLVE (Embarking on Visionary Opportunities while Living Valuable Experiences) is the Junior Achievement (JA) Company of the Year 2022-2023.

BOB EVOLVE earned recognition for their achievements which included first places for product of the year for MuddaSick, their Bahamian Uno-inspired card game which features popular Bahamian comedians and social media influencers; top annual report; and JA Day. The company also earned second-place awards for top business plan, highest return on investment, and company top sales; as well as a third place in the open house showing.

BOB officials said the accomplishment of BOB EVOLVE Achievers was the result of dedication, innovation, and hard work.

Aaronae Joyce Forbes, BOB EVOLVE president, said being a part of a winning team is something she will never forget.

“I just remember hearing the moderator announce the second-place [team] and realizing we won. I smiled from ear to ear and screamed. Walking on the stage with my company, I became overwhelmed with gratitude and appreciation for what God had done for our company. That night, we showed that BOB EVOLVE showcased the JA theme: ‘Inspire, Prepare, Succeed’,” said Forbes.

“I had to balance the responsibility of being a 12th-grader and president. However, with the support of my family, and the strength and will of God, I was able to be strong and lead my team to victory in the end. I have learned to never let your failures define you, and the values of teamwork, communication, networking, and hard work. I just thank my company for trusting me to lead them to victory and I will be forever grateful for this win and experience.”

She said she would have been disappointed if they had lost and that she would have felt it especially hard if it had come under her leadership. But then, she said, she sat back and thought about the incredible year her team had experienced and how much each individual had blossomed.

Forbes said the members of BOB EVOLVE made memories inside and outside of JA events.

“We made lifelong friendships and we learned valuable lessons that will prepare us for the many challenges we will face in the world. When I remembered this, I smiled and realized that I had already won just being a part of BOB,” said the 17-year-old St. Augustine’s College graduate.

Individual BOB EVOLVE achievers were also acknowledged for their exceptional performances.

Forbes was honored as the second-place Most Distinguished Achiever. She took home $4,000.

“I did not expect to win second placement for Most Distinguished Achiever at all – [but] viewing my growth in JA from 2021 to 2013, made this award even more rewarding. I went from never participating to becoming president. From never writing a speech to making the Toastmasters finals. These events have shaped me into the individual that I am today,” she said.

Tyra Rahming earned the third-place Most Distinguished Achiever to take home a $3,000 prize and top MDA Exam Score.

Marcus Nabbie earned first-place Most Distinguished Officer (MDO) marketing.

Lester Arnett earned first-place, MDO finance.

Caiya Ramsey, first-place MDO public relations.

Tyra Rahming, first-place MDO production.

Aaronae Forbes, second-place MDO president.

Hallie Small, third-place MDO human resources.

Emerald Award recipients were Marcus Nabbie, Caiya Ramsey and Breon Clare. Emerald Awards are presented by JA Companies to achievers who display consistent outstanding performance.

Caiya also took third place in the New Providence Speech Competition while Marcus received the Above & Beyond the Call of Duty Award and a Delta National Flight Academy STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Scholarship.

“BOB is immensely proud of the BOB EVOLVE achievers. Their accomplishments, including the success of MuddaSick, dynamic sales efforts, and the recognition they have received, highlight the remarkable potential of young entrepreneurs in The Bahamas,” said Neil Strachan, managing director, BOB.

“We believe that the experience and knowledge gained through the Junior Achievement program have equipped our BOB EVOLVE achievers with essential skills and insights that will undoubtedly propel them towards becoming the future business leaders and entrepreneurs of The Bahamas.”