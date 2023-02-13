BOB reports Q2 net income of $4.8 million

Bank of The Bahamas (BOB) continues on a path to sustainable profitability, after results form the bank’s second quarter, which ended December 31, 2022, revealed a net income of $4.8 million, compared to $4.4 million during the same period the year before, BOB’s Managing Director Kenrick Brathwaite said in his remarks that accompanied the bank financial results.

Brathwaite said the increased uptick in economic activity for the bank is directly related to the rebound of the country’s tourism sector.

“This dynamic upturn has resulted in the decline of unemployment numbers and an increase in consumer spending. The same is observed in our financial performance, as Bank of The Bahamas Limited recorded net income of $4.8 million at the end of the second quarter ended December 31, 2022,” Brathwaite said.

“The bank continues its journey towards sustainable and positive returns for our investors and financial stability for our stakeholders.”

According to Brathwaite, the 2022 results, which topped 2021 results, were due primarily to increases in BOB’s total operating income of $1.1 million for the current quarter and $2.4 million year-to-date, that came from an increase in net interest and non-interest incomes.

He also explained that the bank’s increase in non-interest income was mainly due to fees associated with card products that have expanded as customers move towards more cashless transactions.

“The year-to-date net interest increase was contributed by higher interest income from investment securities and cash equivalents plus some increase in the residential mortgages and consumer loans portfolios, due to the impact of ongoing campaigns coupled with a decrease in interest expenses as a result of an observed shift to shorter terms by depositors,” said Brathwaite.

“Also contributing to the positive results were lower impairment losses ($1.1 million) for the quarter and year to date ($2.5 million),” he added.

“The year-to-date positive result was attributable to significantly reduced provisions expense on credit facilities by $4.5 million, owing to remediation and recovery efforts, offset by higher impairment losses on other financial assets of $1.8 million as a result of the recent downgrade to the country’s credit rating in October 2022.”

He also explained that the bank’s operating expenses were stable quarter over the quarter, where there was an increase of $0.5 million year to date as a result of higher staff costs.

Brathwaite said to date the bank’s financial position remains strong, “with total assets of $971.5 million with the composite of loans and advances of $363.8 million (net) and cash and cash equivalents of $288.3 million as at December 31, 2022”.

“Total equity closed at $174.7 million, with total regulatory capital ratio of 45.2 percent well above the Central Bank’s minimum requirement of 18 percent,” he said.

According to Brathwaite, the primary focus of the bank will continue to be its sustainable growth.