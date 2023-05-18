Funeral Announcement

Boris Neoka Ferguson-Clarke, age 71 years, a resident of Cabbage Hill, Crooked Island, will be held at 11am, on Friday, May 19th, 2023, at Amazing Grace Missionary Baptist Church, Wilson Tract off of Andros Avenue, Nassau, Bahamas. Officiating will be Sr. Pastor Esther Cooper J.P. and Pastor Emeritus Merian Roberts J.P., assisted by Pastor Cecilia Horton and other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow at 11am, on Sunday, May 21st, 2023, in Cabbage Hill Cemetery, Crooked Island, Bahamas.

She is survived by her Husband: Leroy Clarke; Brothers: Oswald (Millicent), Seward, Charles (Maslyn), Kermit (Evamae) Ferguson; Sisters: Margaret “Peggy” Garcia, Esther Cooper, Annafaye S. (Reginald) Knowles, Melvina (Anthony) Poitier; Nephews: Floyd (Sherene), Welbourne Jr., Edward Hosea, Ednol (Deborah), Tyrone (Michelle), Harcourt (Brenda) Cunningham, Sean, Eugene Jr. (Yvette), Fredrick Ferguson, Onassis Ferguson, Komal Smith, Kelwit Kelly, Jacorey Wallace, Gustavas (Crystal) Ferguson, Reginald Knowles Jr., Roscoe (Christina) Black, Ramon (Anaisha) and Stanley (Kieasha) Poitier; Nieces: Agnes (Robert) Taylor, Annette Nairn, Vernetha (Kevin) Scavella, Moya, Emily (Stacy) and Marjorie Ferguson, Portia (Carlon) Bethel, Emily Ferguson, Arlene Barry, Darlene Smith, Renee Hamilton, Jodi, Antonia and Iesha Ferguson, Patrice Cooper, Fareda (Troy) Bodie Scott, Robin and Regina Knowles, Amanda Poitier. Numerous grand nephews and nieces including Nathaniel Higgs, Godfrey Bethell and Geanna Munnings; Sister in Law: Eulamae Ferguson; Cousins: Habakkuk and Carl Ferguson, Thelma Miller, Norma Princess Jones, Rachel Graydolph, Bernice Culmer, Verdell Sweeting, Patrick Mills, Kilroy, Glenn and Herbert Coakley, Beverley Beneby, Ceola Coakley, Basil “Eldra” Ferguson, Bishop Walter, Larry and Henry Hanchell, Leotha Adderley, Ethlyn, Hanchell and Mae Missick, Luther Ferguson and Julia Stephens, Anthony, Leroy Jr., Jerome, Rueben and Kenn Ferguson, Barbara Gibson, Beulahmae Ferguson, Mildred Evans, Kimberly and Nekeisha Ferguson, Mable Farquharson, Wendy Rolle, Clarabelle Sweeting, Brittany McKenzie, Christopher, Robert, Kermit, and Kenneth Farquharson, Annette Farquharson, Basil Simms, Olean Ferguson, Clarinette McDonald, Ireline Neymour, Anna Rolle, Myrtle Scavella, Marie Johnson, Preston, Bradley, Benson, and Gerald Cunningham, Viva Symonette and Sharon Scavella, Sterling Knowles, Lamar Nottage, Tiffany Lundy, Tameka Grant, Deniro, Denyka and Denyska Basden, Anthony Archer, Omar Mills; Numerous God Children including Tavares Farquharson, Penny Ingraham, Hudelle Moss, Crecelle Rose; Special Friends including Former Prime Minister the Most Hon. Hubert (Patricia) Minnis, Dorcas Moss, Marcia Gibson, Pamela Ingraham, Dale Rolle, Sheba Davis, Bloneva Ferguson, Jenniemae Moss, Michael Moss, Tia Knowles and Timia Simms; Families of the late Sullivan and Sylvanus Cunningham, Marilyn Munroe, Cabbage Hill and the entire Crooked Island, Acklins and Long Cay community. The Clarke Family, St. Paul’s Baptist and All Saints Anglican Church, Crooked Island, Amazing Grace Missionary Baptist Church, Nassau, The Free National Movement family. Boris has numerous relatives and friends the family sincerely apologizes for any omission.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Thursday, May 18th, 2023, from 12 noon to 5pm, and at the church on Friday from 10am until service time.