Bornel Ambrister, 61

of East Street service will be held at NEW BEGINNING JUBILEE BAPTIST CHURCH, Fox Hill Road Nassau, Bahamas on Thursday (TODAY) 2nd June, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor G. Angelo Rolle and he will be assisted by Minister Constance Rolle along with other ministers of the Gospel. Cremation was held.

Left to mourn the memories of Bornel are his: Sons: Bornel Jr, Daryl and

Ashley Armbrister; Ex-wife: Florence; Step-son: Jevon Bethel;

Step-daughter: Tomaniek (Byron) Smith; Daughters-in-law:

Adrianna Armbrister and Kanesha; Grandchildren: Ashley Jr.,

Darius Daryl, Pharrell, Daxton, Jevon Jr., Teron Jr., and Nahan

Tyler, Shania Ashanique, Asha, Tranae, Byraniek, Sierra, Arianna,

Jasmine, Kimora, Zahria and Tira; Great-grands: Telia and Akemi;

Two Sisters: Majorie (Terrel) Barton, Camrea Symonette; Sisters-in-

law: Mrs. Vernita Green, Edith St. Albour and Martha Saunders,

Brothers: Colins Jr., Warren (Dianna) Armbrister, Hensley

(Annes), Marvin (Faye) and Astrapete Armbrister; Brother-in-law: Mr. Marcus Moxey; Nieces and Nephews: Terrel, Shane Stuart, Tenille Ingraham, Murray, Crystal Andrew Holder, Dudley, Stephanie Symonette, Randy (Lashae) Symonette, Candice Boldwin, Cynitha Rigby, Anenius, Allegra, Alanis, J’Anna, Chennelle, Omari, Brooke, Aria, Nathan, Shavar, Sardi, Madelyn, Ida, Leon and Kiyom; Uncles: Prince George (Murdina) Smith, Lee (Sheba) Armbrister, Chief Apostle Asa (Inez) Armbrister and Bertie Munroe; Aunts: Pearl McKinney, Eyvonne (Hubert) Wilson, Marilyn (Calreso) Brown, Illinois (Wesley, Hikens, Alfeda Smith, Sonia Outten, Barbara Minnis, Rev. Julia, Remonda, Mary, Arabella, and Geraldine Armbrister; Numerous cousins too numerous to mention; Best Friends: Desmond and Florina Rolle and Family, The Toote Shop Corner, Peter Street, and East Street Communities along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Family and Friends can join the family of Bornel Armbrister to celebrate his life and legacy on Thursday (Today) 2nd June, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.