Botanical garden celebrates its 50th year in bloom

During March, the Garden of the Groves is inviting Grand Bahamians to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

For decades, the botanical garden of 11,000 species of plants and trees has served as a popular eco-attraction and a monument honoring the development of the city of Freeport.

The garden had its moments of bad fortune, yet it stands strong, despite changing multiple owners and suffering multiple storms.

Opened on March 3, 1973, the Garden of the Groves was dedicated to founding pioneers – Georgette and Wallace Groves.

Wallace Groves was fundamental in the naming and expansion of Freeport as he established Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) with Sir Stafford Sands, pushed for the enactment of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement and sought investors to develop the city, while Georgette Groves organized community projects and events to promote the island and bolster investor confidence.

From left are former Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) Chairman Erik Christiansen; Eco-Tourism Pioneer Erika Gates; and Graham Groves, son of Wallace Groves. Photo courtesy of Ed Gates

Graham Groves, their son, said, “My father didn’t like his name on many things, but he used to say he didn’t mind because the Garden of the Groves was immaculate.”

Margaret “Peggy” Groves, the Groves’ daughter-in-law, added, “It was run as a charitable space basically for the benefit of the people of Freeport.”

They said the beloved waterfalls, fern gully, the Grand Bahama Museum, and the replica of Grand Bahama’s first church – Pine Ridge Community Church – were there during the garden’s beginnings.

In 1996, the Garden of the Groves was sold to the Grand Bahama Development Company through the Georgette and Wallace Groves Foundation and the funds were used to initiate a scholarship program, which, to date, has awarded up to $1,238,000 to Grand Bahamian students.

The museum was closed but Margaret Groves noted that the historical pieces have since been digitized and placed online at grandbahamamuseum.org.

From the late 1990s to the early 2000s, the garden was under the operation of Miami-based eco-tourism business Jungle Island, formally known as Parrot Jungle.

Jungle Island added new features to the garden, such as a petting zoo, a café, and animals which included alligators, pot belly pigs, macaws, and parrots.

Co-Owner of DonCar Hospitality Management Services Carmel Churchill remembers those years fondly as she was the general manager during that period.

“I left it every day with a sense of giving back to not only my community, but also to the environment,” said Churchill.

She believes the many educational programs helped Grand Bahamian school

children to develop a love and appreciation for nature.

“It was a wholesome family environment,” said Churchill. “I felt proud about the work that we were doing.”

She also remembers the closing of Garden of the Groves in 2004 due to hurricanes Frances and Jeanne.

“It was just such a tragic loss in terms of the landscape,” said Churchill.

Some of the animals were killed in the storm while the infrastructure, plants and trees were destroyed.

The garden was left untended and became overgrown until the GBPA approached Erika Gates and Michelle Hanson to lead a recovery effort in 2008.

In later years, additions were made to the garden, including stores selling Bahamian arts and crafts, the Butterfly Garden, and the meditational Grand Bahama Labyrinth, which was envisioned by Grand Bahama resident Barbara Chester.

Gates then partnered with Julia Ryan to expand and operate the Garden Café until 2015.

In 2019, Garden of the Groves Park Manager Marilynn Laing led a similar recovery effort after the passing of Dorian, noting there was a lot of debris, destroyed trees and plants, increased salinity of the pond, and severe damage to the garden’s irrigation system.

With a dedicated team of LUSCO workers, she was able to ready the property for reopening in 2020.

Laing said she is proud of the garden’s resiliency.

“It’s just been a year of 50s,” she said.

“We just met a lady who’s turning 50 and we’ve met a couple who were having their 50th anniversary this year. It’s starting to feel like a lucky number.”

She said she’s ecstatic that visitors are enjoying the garden again.

“Word of mouth has been getting around,” said Laing.

“Even weddings are becoming quite popular. If you haven’t seen the garden before, this is the best time to.”

The Garden of the Groves will start its celebrations with a Customer Appreciation Day, unveiling of the 50th anniversary plaque and tree planting on March 3.

It will host a cocktail reception and auction of Bahamian art on March 25 to raise funds for upgrades, including a Japanese zen garden, exotic butterflies, and a dome for the butterfly garden.

The garden will host a “Gospel in the Garden” concert on April 22 and a Fun Run/Walk and Family Fun Day on April 29.

There will be an afternoon garden tea party and fashion show on May 13.

On June 24, the garden hopes to host “50 Couples’ Wedding Renewal”.

“The Garden of the Groves is forever grateful for its continuing support,” said Laing.

“We want you to know that we’re still here – open, ready, and inviting you with open arms.”