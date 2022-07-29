Bowe: Significant financing possibilities in Rothschild engagement 

Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Gowon Bowe said the government’s engagement of Rothschild & Co. to help manage its debt portfolio could lead to significant financing possibilities for The Bahamas, however, he warned that the country must not be seen to be relying on the firm to craft a debt management strategy.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Philip Davis denied that the government has engaged Rothschild & Co. to restructure the government’s debt, as had been reported by The Tribune.

He said instead the investment banking company is assisting the government in “creating more headroom for the country to be able to move ahead”.

Bowe said yesterday, “If the government is relying on Rothschild to formulate what our debt position is or the assets that we have, then we are in significant trouble because we should have the professionals within the government able to do that.

“If we are relying on Rothschild to source traditional and non-traditional financing sources that are being packaged in order for us to contain the cost of borrowing, but more importantly leverage the assets that we have, then certainly it’s a welcome addition.”

Bowe said in his view, Rothschild would be bringing to the table more options for sources for financing, as opposed to a complete debt management strategy.

“But I think we have to be very careful of giving the impression that we ourselves could not craft a debt management strategy. A debt management strategy is not difficult to draft, it’s just not very entertaining or likeable because it means making hard decisions. If we look at our general households, we know that when we borrow money and we are in a situation where it is difficult to borrow more money, that we have to make hard decisions about priorities, we have to decide what we can continue to spend on and what we can’t, and that’s no different from the sovereign perspective,” he said.

“If we continue with the same level of expenditure as has been placed in the budget and we don’t have new sources of revenue, and there’s a significant reliance on the economic recovery, which is being threatened by what could happen from a recession caused by inflation, then ultimately we know we will be running continuous deficits and we’re going to run into the challenge of raising the funds.”

In its 2022 Annual Borrowing Plan, the government revealed that it will seek the bulk of its $1.76 billion in financing in domestic markets and the majority of its foreign currency financing would be in the form of policy-linked loan facilities from international financial institutions (IFIs).

The government in the last fiscal year also closed on a $135 million bond offering supported by a $200 million guarantee from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), that was linked to policy commitments in the blue economy.

Bowe said contracting Rothschild falls in line with those trends.

“When we look at an advisor on the debt management side, it is really them bringing options. Meaning they can look at our assets and see what our opportunities are to monetize them. They can look at the types of debt instruments that are in the market, whether they be hybrid instruments or convertible instruments. They have a whole new slew of elements that are tied to green energy, blue bonds and all of the likes, so there is an opportunity for an advisor who is playing in the space to say when they look at the complete balance with all of the assets, all of the liabilities, here are the possibilities and how you can fund them,” he said.

“They may be very deliberate public-private partnerships that look to how to raise capital in terms of public expenditure. Some of that may be a bit more creative in terms of leveraging the assets we have.”

Former Minister of State for Finance Kwasi Thompson has expressed concern that there was no mention of the engagement by the Ministry of Finance in the public sphere, and that the government did not indicate its intent to engage private consultants in its 2022 annual borrowing plan.