Boxing is back

The national boxing facility at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex came alive on Saturday night as boxing enthusiasts came out to see four title matches and two exhibition matches at the inaugural Fred Sturrup Boxing Championships that was promoted by the Major Pain Boxing Club.

The featured fight of the night was a heavyweight amateur match between John St. Surin and Eric Williams.

St. Surin, who fights for Major Pain, had a good first round, feeling out Williams, who fights for Aftershock Boxing Club. St. Surin got some good jabs along with some good combinations in early, controlling the fight.

In the second round, Williams got in some punches but it was not enough to secure him an advantage in that round. It was all St. Surin in the third and final round as he clobbered Williams, sending him to his knees. The referee counted Williams to make sure he was OK. He got back up but St. Surin kept going at him before the bell sounded.

In the end, St. Surin was the winner. The 22-year-old did it in unanimous fashion, winning the heavyweight belt.

“It feels good to get the victory. I was prepared for the fight and did my best, and that was the outcome. I just wanted to figure him out. I paced myself, then went for the kill,” St. Surin stated.

In the super lightweight division, Major Pain’s Maleko Davis put on a show for the fans when he took on Lavardo Collie from the South Side Marlins Club. Davis showed that he was prepared for the fight. He dominated Collie in the first round with some body shots that appeared to weigh his opponent down.

Collie got some head shots on Davis but Davis still controlled the fight as he looked fluid, landing some body shot combinations and showing his elusiveness.

It was Davis who was able to win the third round as Collie appeared tired. The judges awarded the fight to Davis.

“The first round was easy. I did not want to put too much pressure on him as I was trying to figure him out, but he kept using his reach. The second and third rounds, I just wore him down. It felt good to fight in front of the fans,” Davis said.

The first two bouts of the night had to be stopped by the referee. In the first bout, which was between Brandon Johnson from Southside Marlins and Aladdin Ellis from Bimini, the referee stopped it in the first round as the 14-year-old Anatol Rodgers High School student was too much for Ellis. He won the light heavyweight belt.

“The fight was fairly easy. It was nothing too hectic. I went in there and did my thing and kept it clean,” Brandon said.

The other bout was between Southside Marlins’ Michael Stubbs and the Major Pain Boxing Club’s Chris Robinson. This contest was stopped by the referee in the third round.

Stubbs was impressive in this bout as he got in some key body shots that sent Robinson to his corner.

Robinson tried to counterattack but 18-year-old Stubbs was too much for him. The referee stopped the fight in the third round and Stubbs secured the welterweight belt.

“I did not like how I performed. The next time, I will do better. I felt I could have ended the fight in the first round. In the third round, I hit him with some body shots but I feel the fight could have ended earlier,” Stubbs said.

The night featured Meacher ‘Major Pain’ Major going up against Anthony ‘Pyscho’ Woods in an exhibition match. The two put on a show for the fans as they brought back memories.

Major said it was great to put on a show for the fans and was happy to see the fans supporting the younger boxers. He wanted them to see that boxing is on the way back.

“It was a great night for boxing in the country and it was great to be a part of it. In the first round, I thought about taking it seriously but I had to remember that it was just an exhibition and I got settled and started to have fun,” said Major.

Woods echoed Major’s sentiments.

“I went out there to put on a good fight. I am always ready for a fight. They just have to call me,” Woods said.

One of the young

professional boxers, Tyrone Oliver, went up against Ronald Johnson. In the first two rounds, the boxers were more laid-back and cautious. They were more aggressive in the third round, especially Oliver.

“I haven’t fought in front of a home crowd in over a year. I have been manifesting a moment like this where I can showcase my talents in front of my friends and family. It was a great atmosphere,” Oliver said.

Fred Sturrup sat ringside and watched the bouts. He was awarded a plaque for his contribution to the sport. He said he was appreciative to the organizers for presenting him with the award and was happy to see the support for the event.

“It was great to see the turnout and how enthusiastic they were about boxing,” said Sturrup. “When you made the long journey like I have from 1968 to now, it is so impressive for me, nostalgic and significant to see that boxing is still going on. We are on the verge of coming back with Major, Allen (organizer Alpachino Allen) and Michelle Minus, who is coming back. It is a pleasure to see that boxing is on the mend and, after a night like this, the potential is there for the future of boxing.”

Allen, one of the event’s organizers, said it was a great night. He was excited for the turnout.

“It was great to have the support of the other clubs – the Marlins Club and the Aftershock Club. There were some good fights tonight. From what I witnessed tonight (Saturday), as long as the youth stay consistent and stay in the gym, we will have a good boxing team for The Bahamas,” Allen said.

He is looking to host more shows in the near future.

There were awards for the night’s performances. The Most Valuable Boxer of the night was Davis. Stubbs won the Fighter of the Night award. Johnson was the most improved fighter. The overall winning club was the Major Pain Boxing Club.

Allen thanked the sponsors – Bet Vegas, Unique Discovery, Alka Boost Water and Charm Ones Export – for their support.