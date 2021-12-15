Boxing returns to The Bahamas

In an effort to revive the sport of boxing in the country, local organizers officially launched the ‘Blast from the Past: The Final Chapter’ Boxing Show, set for Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Baha Mar’s performing arts and convention center.

It will be a three-fight night and the featured event will be retired Bahamian boxing legend Meacher “Major Pain” Major going up against Jamaican Martin Anderson in an exhibition lightweight match. Bahamian Tyrone Oliver gets into the ring against Jamaican Daron Weir in a welterweight bout, and the third bout of the evening will be a heavyweight bout, pitting Bahamian Leon Bain against Haitian Ducas Delian.

The press conference was held on Friday, December 10, which is one day before the 40th anniversary of the ‘Drama in Bahama’ event that featured Muhammad Ali in his final career fight, taking on Jamaican Trevor Berbick.

Lead organizer of the event Whitney Ferguson said he hopes for rejuvenation of the sport.

“Right now, boxing is at a low in The Bahamas and we hope that the events that we’re going to put on could revive boxing and not only that, but also give the athletes an opportunity to step up their games and give them a whole new environment where they could develop their skills. It would also give the young people an opportunity to get into boxing because if we create an opportunity and environment for these things then that will provide an avenue. In our country today, we just need opportunity and an environment. We hope that putting on these events, that it will do something for the young people and for boxing,” Ferguson said.

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture (MOYSC) is throwing its full support behind the event. Minister Mario Bowleg thanked the organizers for their vision in staging the event to kick off sports in the new year.

“We know that boxing is one of those sporting events that brings a lot of excitement,” Bowleg said. “We missed seeing persons like Meacher Major and those in the ring, so just to see him in the ring one more time, even in an exhibition format, will bring back some memories to us. The fact that we can put on this event and have fighters from Caribbean countries such as Jamaica and Haiti, is a great thing. I invite all Bahamians to come out and let’s enjoy some fun and watch our locals fighters going up against fighters from these two Caribbean countries.”

Bowleg added that at some point, his ministry wants to create an atmosphere for boxers that will be world-class where The Bahamas can invite other boxers from around the world who want to come and train at our facilities. He hopes to get the national boxing gym back up and functional as it is currently undergoing renovations.

Major once again reiterated that he is retired and is doing this exhibition match for the local boxing community.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to go into the ring and showcase what’s left of me and just going to have some fun. Everybody should come out and support this event because it’s going to be a great one come January 22,” Major said. “I just want to be focused and help boxing as much as I can and take it to the level where it should be at in The Bahamas. We are a tourism destination, and a lot of people love to come to The Bahamas. We never had a training camps down in The Bahamas, so hopefully, with events such as this, we could be able to create avenues.”

Major and Anderson are no strangers in the ring. The two battled each other in Major’s last hurrah back in 2018 where Major won. The Bahamian knows that Anderson will come out strong so he is preparing for this fight like it is a real fight.

The Kemp Road product is a part of the Pan American Caribbean Boxing Organization (PACBO) and has his own boxing program where young people are given opportunities in the sport.

Representative from the Bahamas Boxing Commission Calvin Green was on hand to say that they will assist in, ensuring that the event is staged.

“We welcome the excitement and enthusiasm for the sport of boxing that Ferguson and your associates represent. Best wishes for the event in January. Once there is full compliance, the commission will always assist as best as possible to help you bring this dream to fruition,” Green said.

Bain did not mince words when he spoke about his opponent.

“Dukas when I finish with you in this ring …” he threatened. “Facing Mr. Bain is a big problem. You want me, you get me.”

Oliver was grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the event. He said he will be looking to put on an exciting show for the fans and hopes the event propels him to the next level.

Ferguson thanked his sponsors for being a part of the event.