Boy, 14, arrested in connection with school stabbing

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a stabbing that took place at Anatol Rodgers High School on Monday, police said.

The suspect, who is a student of the school, was arrested at his home around 8:30 p.m. on Monday “without incident in the presence of his father”.

The student who was stabbed, who is also 14, was hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.

The ninth grade student was stabbed in his back when a fight, which was caught on the school’s CCTV, broke out among a group of students at the school around 1:30 p.m., police said.

Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin described it as “a very, very serious incident”.

“These are signals of some very disturbing circumstances in our country,” she said.

“What we see on the school campus is indicative of what is happening. A lot of it is to do with what happened during the pandemic, the fact that children were not in school, the fact that some were essentially without direction. There is a significant learning loss.

“The first position is that we will not tolerate violence on our school campuses and I’ve said that over and over. We’ve put police on the campus with the assistance of the Ministry of National Security.

“The police have been specially trained as school resource officers, which brings a peculiar insight to young people and this issue of violence on school campuses.”

Hanna-Martin said the number of police officers on the school campus has been increased as a result of the stabbing.

She said it will allow for full coverage at the school.

Hanna-Martin said officials must now analyze how a weapon got on the campus.

“We are in very, very serious times and we need all hands on deck,” she said.