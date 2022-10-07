BPGT Hillshire Farm Golf Tournament set for Sunday

The Bahamas Professional Golf Tour (BPGT) Signature Golf Classics Hillshire Farm Tournament is set for Sunday October 9 at the Royal Blue Golf Course at Baha Mar. The tournament starts at 1 p.m.

It is just the second tournament of the year for the BPGT, as the event was on a break due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their first tournament was the Bahamas Waste Open August 28.

Hillshire Farm, which is distributed by Asa H. Pritchard, has stepped up to sponsor this weekend’s tournament. Brand Manager of Hillshire Farm Anieka Hanna spoke about their support of the tour.

“After a short hiatus due to COVID-19, Asa H. Pritchard Ltd. and Hillshire are excited to be back as sponsors of the Bahamas Professional Golf Tour. As sponsors, we look forward to supporting this initiative and wish it continued success,” Hanna said.

David Harris won the tournament in August and will be competing again. The Houston, Texas resident won the event with an even par 72. He hit three birdies in the round but also came away with three bogies.

Stephano Stuart finished two strokes behind for second with a two-over par 74. Tournament Director Riccardo Davis was three-over par 75, placing third.

Golfers who are interested in playing in this round can contact Davis at email address bahamasprofessionalgolftour@gmail.com or visit the event’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Since 2018, the BPGT has given golfers locally and internationally an opportunity to showcase their skills competitively. The local golfers have taken full advantage of the opportunity and have been getting better, said Davis. SuperClubs Breezes is also a sponsor of the event.