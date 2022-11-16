BPL bills reflecting new fuel charge increases issued

The first Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) bills reflecting new fuel charge increases have been issued, but BPL Chief Executive Officer Shevonn Cambridge said it is still too early to determine if the glide path recovery strategy implemented by the power company has been effective.

Last month, BPL announced a fuel charge increase to 12.5 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for consumers using less than 800 kWh and 14.8 cents for consumers using more than 800 kWh. It will increase again next month to 14.5 cents for consumers using less than 800 kWh and 19.1 cents for consumers using more than 800 kWh.

Recent bills showed that customers were charged 12.5 percent for the portion of usage below 800 kWh and 14.5 percent for the portion above.

“It went off technically well, we haven’t received any negative feedback, but to be honest we also haven’t received any positive feedback either. I gather most people have either accepted it or as we indicated all along, it was going to be pretty much negligible for most people,” Cambridge told Guardian Business.

“The glide path recovery is based on bringing down those numbers and getting us toward a point where we can liquidate the under recovery. We won’t know for sure until we get the collections in. We’ve billed and then it is when people pay that we’ll really see what progress we’re making toward it. But we don’t foresee any issues there.”

Following the announcement of the fuel charge increase, members of the business community expressed staunch opposition to the move, stating that they were already under immense financial pressure given historic inflation.

Cambridge said BPL has sought to help the private sector fully understand the predicament the power supplier is in.

“Those who have taken us up on our offer to sit and discuss how it is that we came up with the numbers and how the bills are derived, and just what is behind the numbers, I think they have gained an appreciation of where we’re at and where we need to be,” he said.

“The key thing is all of us want a sustainable and reliable source of electricity, and that comes with a cost. We do the comparison regionally and you will see our price is among the best in the region.”

Fuel charges will increase again in March and peak next in June to 18.5 cents and 27.6 cents until August. Thereafter officials say charges will drop again.

Many have criticized the government’s decision to delay a fuel charge increase that the former BPL board first announced was needed in February, as global fuel prices skyrocketed around the world.

Financial Secretary Simon Wilson has said the government spent tens of millions of dollars subsidizing BPL during that time.