BPL CEO: ‘Too risky’ to run all engines at once

Although Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) Wartsila engines are “the most efficient” in BPL’s fleet, It is “too risky” to run all seven of those engines at once due to the structural integrity of the Clifton Pier building where the engines are housed, company CEO Shevonn Cambridge said yesterday.

Cambridge made the statement when asked to explain what Prime Minister Philip Davis meant when he told the House of Assembly last Wednesday: “You will find that those engines were constructed in a dilapidated building. Therefore, they can’t run for fear that the building will collapse on it.”

The CEO said that was a reference to the risk of running all the engines at one time.

“The engines were ran, let’s say for the purpose of accepting them. They were ran individually to show that they can run, and there’s been one or two occasions where they attempted to run all seven at one time, but the vibration that they create exacerbated an existing spalling problem that exists at the structure that they were in,” he explained.

“This was a problem that was known when the decision was made to put the engines in there, but it was supposed to be that they were going to undertake some reinforcing work in correcting some of the spalling issues which was attempted, but once the engines were in there and they started to run them, the vibrations and what have you resulted in some more of the concrete loosening, so over time, and I guess with the advice of some of the experts who’ve been and had a look at the building post start-up, they have [recommended that] because of the spalling that we do not run all seven of the engines at one time.”

Cambridge said, “We can run all seven at one time, but we run the risk of the spalling occurring. Right now, we’re running five at one time.”

The Nassau Guardian contacted the BPL CEO yesterday for further clarification on the matter of the Wartsila engines after Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard released a statement challenging Davis to prove his recent claim that the Wartsila engines never worked fully.

In the House of Assembly, the prime minister blamed the Minnis administration for BPL’s woes.

Pintard said yesterday, “The prime minister’s assertion that the Station A Wartsila plant never worked fully is not correct. The log files would show that all seven engines were running simultaneously when load demands required.

“I challenge the PM to bring all of the log files for Station A. The Wartsila engines are tri fuel and are designed to run heavy fuel oil (HFO), light fuel oil (LFO), and LNG,” he said.

“When commissioned, the engines were able to run HFO and LFO from day one, and when LNG became available the required gas fuel kits would have been installed to allow for LNG as a fuel source.

“There was no need to install the gas fuel kits prior to LNG becoming available. The Station A engines were running LFO and HFO on a regular basis from they were commissioned.”

BPL ended its contract with Wartsila at the end of last year. Under that contract, Wartsila, which is the manufacturer of the engines, was contracted to maintain and operate the engines at Station A at BPL’s Clifton Pier Power Station.

Cambridge explained the contract was canceled due to financial and operational reasons.

He has also said that while the Wartsila engines are working, two are offline for scheduled maintenance.

In response to former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ claim in the House on Wednesday that the actions of the Davis administration (in failing to execute fuel hedge transactions after it came to office in 2021) resulted in higher fuel bills, Davis brought up the issue of the seven Wartsila engines, insisting, “They are not working. They’ve never worked properly.”

Responding to questions from The Nassau Guardian yesterday, Cambridge said of the engines, “They’re operable, but they’re not this 100 percent perfectly operating plant that others are portraying them to be.”

He explained again, “… When the engines were put in, the intent was that they would run on HFO primarily, and that was supposed to allow for some fuel savings, but they were never able to run them primarily on HFO because the proper pre-treatment and heating stuff wasn’t in place to allow them all to run on HFO; so when they did run them they would run some of them on HFO and some on the light fuel oil or ADO, and even then because of issues that there was with the pre-treatment system, that resulted in some accelerated wear on the engines.”

Cambridge – who spoke to the media at an Office of the Prime Minister press briefing on Thursday – was also asked again yesterday if he would have entered the Wartsila contract had he been in the chair at the time.

“… I’m not going to sit here and second guess a decision that somebody else made when they were in the chair because I don’t know the circumstances under which they were made,” he said.

“I said I can only imagine that with the capacity shortfall, the financial challenges and all of the load shedding that was going on at the time, their main goal was to try to get some power on the grid as soon as possible — because that all occurred around the summer of 2019 when we had that load shedding going on.

“Now, they may have cut some corners in getting the plant online as soon as they could, but I’m sure the intention was to go back and to correct some of those deficiencies, which obviously didn’t happen.”

He added, “I would not have made the exact same decisions because I’ve been around BPL for over 28 years and I have some legacy knowledge about some of the issues with the building and some of the issues with the cooling systems that they decided to utilize. If it was me, I never would have utilized the building or that cooling water system.”

Speaking of the Wartsila engines, Cambridge said, “If we could have run them, we would like to, because they’re the most efficient engines in the fleet right now. So if you could run them and get all of them to run on HFO, that would reduce the amount of the fuel bill.”

But he said it’s not worth the risk to run them all at once.

“Under the current circumstances, out of an abundance of caution, we do not run more than five,” Cambridge said.

On its website, BPL provides information on Station A under the heading “state-of-the-art sustainable power”.

It says, “Station A at BPL’s Clifton Pier Power Station was completed and began pumping power to the grid in December 2019. The total investment in Station A was $96.8 million, and the project was funded through loan and insurance proceeds. Station A is the largest single power plant ever built in the history of BEC/BPL, and it was built in record time, less than nine months.

“The station features seven Wartsila 50DF engines designed to give high output with fuel flexibility, low emissions, efficiency and reliability. These highly automated engines can burn light fuel oil, natural gas (LNG), or heavy fuel oil (HFO) and can smoothly switch between fuels whilst operating, providing the same output regardless of the fuel.

“Each engine is rated at 18.85MW. That means we have just under 132 megawatts of state-of-the-art, high-efficiency, lower-cost power that will become the replacement baseload generation available for BPL New Providence operations, and will leapfrog the company into the forefront of power generation technology.”