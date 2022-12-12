BPL looking to increase its hedged fuels to 71%

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) is hoping to carry out another hedge that will take the quantity of the company’s hedged fuel to around 71 percent, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Shevonn Cambridge said on Friday.

Cambridge, who made the remarks while addressing the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association’s annual general meeting, explained that 54 percent of BPL’s fuel is currently hedged.

He explained that the power company did not increase is volumes earlier in the year, given that oil prices remained elevated. However, Cambridge said prices are beginning to abate, as costs were at $123 per barrel of oil and are likely to level out around $72 per barrel.

“What we’re finding now is as we seek quotes monthly to determine when we want to ramp up our volumes, is that the prices are going down and that its becoming a little bit more palatable for us to hedge,” said Cambridge.

He added: “I wish to dispel this notion that hedging is about making money. We hedge to provide price stability and that price stability assists us with our budgeting, and hopefully can assist you as well.

“We have an internal hedging committee and that hedging committee works along with our hedge market makers, which is the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank), they do the hedges for us based on our instructions.

“And hedging isn’t free. Whether you win or lose you pay a premium.”

Cambridge explained that when The Bahamas began hedging in 2020, around 80 percent of the fuel used was from the program.

He said that while people think the company purchases hedged fuel based on the type of fuel the company needs, the reality is the company hedges on one oil market, Brent Crude.

“Brent closely follows the mix that we use,” said Cambridge.