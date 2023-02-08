BPL resuming fuel hedge trades

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) announced yesterday it is resuming fuel hedge transactions and is in the process of implementing a new agreement that will hedge an additional 15 percent of its acquired fuel.

BPL noted the purpose of fuel hedging is to stabilize the overall cost of the fuel and, pointed out that at this time, more than half (approximately 56 percent) of the fuel used for power generation is hedged.

BPL did not address the controversial matter of the government’s failure to conduct hedge trades in the fall of 2021 to stabilize the fuel charge.

Those 2021 requests for hedge trades were made after the Davis administration assumed office in September that year.

The Free National Movement contends that the government’s failure to accept the recommendations of BPL’s fuel hedge committee to conduct the 2021 trades meant the company lost out on an opportunity to secure fuel at lower costs.

After saying repeatedly that he had had no knowledge of those requests or of the decision, Prime Minister Philip Davis told Parliament on Wednesday his administration determined after coming to office in September 2021 not to take the “gamble” of hedging.

Davis said, “In September 2021, deciding to deal with the emergency in front of us instead of making a forward gamble, was a reasonable decision.”

The BPL statement issued yesterday addressed plans for the future of its hedge program, and only spoke of 2022 decisions relative to hedging.

BPL said while the scheme is effective in stabilizing the cost of fuel to Bahamian consumers, recent criticism of its hedging strategy has created the opportunity to provide clarity on the matter.

BPL said it is confident in its decision to negotiate a fuel hedging contract at this time based on several mitigating factors.

It said signing a hedging agreement in 2022 was considered bad timing given that in February 2022, the cost of brent crude (i.e. the fuel hedged) was approximately $120 per barrel.

Executing an agreement when the cost of brent crude was at a peak-brought on by the Russia/Ukraine war would have resulted in less favorable fuel hedging prices, BPL noted, adding that today brent crude is trading at approximately $90 per barrel with projections of further declines.

While the company said signing a new fuel hedging contract in early 2022 was not fiscally prudent, there have been no criticisms of its failure to hedge last year, and no one has publicly said it would have been fiscally prudent to sign a contract early last year.

Again, the issue in question has been the rejected fall 2021 requests to trade.

Explaining why it would not have been fiscally prudent to enter a new fuel hedging contract, the company said it was in the middle of negotiating two multi-million-dollar loan agreements to mitigate preexisting obligations.

“The execution of a new fuel hedging agreement during those negotiations may have derailed or, in the very least, delayed BPL’s ability to finalize both loans at a time when that financing was critical to covering necessary operational expenses,” the company said.

BPL added, “The impact of signing a fuel hedging contract in 2022, as opposed to 2023, is materially negligible.

“The cost variance between placing a hedge at that time and not placing a hedge works out to about half a penny per kilowatt hour of energy consumed. The customer would not have seen much benefit on their bills.

“Therefore, BPL considers its decision to pursue a new hedging contract now, far more prudent.

“Not only have fuel prices declined to a point where hedging gains are far more favorable, but the organization’s finances have stabilized due to the successful completion of both loan agreements and the implementation of the glide path fuel cost recovery scheme.”

BPL said regardless of when the hedge was executed, it faced certain realities in 2021 and into 2022.

Among other things, it said, despite fuel hedging, BPL’s fuel bill was increasing.

“Both administrations made a conscious decision, permitted in the law, to cap the fuel charge per kilowatt hour at 10.5 cents to protect consumers from additional hardships during the pandemic,” the company said.

“With the pandemic over and a slow recovery underway, a glide path strategy was implemented to recover the amount spent on fuel during the pandemic. The incremental increase in the monthly fuel charge is considered a far more palatable approach to recovering the money, while at the same time allowing BPL to put in place effective strategies to drive down fuel consumption in electricity production.”

In October, seven months after he stepped in to prevent a rise in the fuel charge, Prime Minister Philip Davis announced the incremental fuel charge increases.

BPL said yesterday on average, the fuel charge works out to be about 20 cents per kilowatt hour during the projected “glide path recovery period”.

“While significantly higher than the 10.5 cents customers paid (either when fuel prices were extremely low or when the administrations agreed to the temporary cap) it is still lower compared to utilities of similar size and characteristics in our region,” the company said.

The government’s Fiscal Strategy Report, which the prime minister tabled last week in Parliament, points to BPL having arrears of $150 million.

The prime minister told Parliament on Wednesday that $150 million “has to do with a debt that was failed to be paid by the FNM and perhaps I’ll go as far as to say it’s an accrued bill of over $150 million”.

BPL said yesterday it is critically concerned with the cost of electricity to Bahamian consumers.

“The company is confident that with sound financial management, operational enhancements of BPL’s generation mix and the integration of utility scale renewables, it is well-positioned to meet its mandate of affordable reliable power for all consumers,” it said.