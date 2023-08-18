BPL says 50 percent of customers lost power after several engines tripped offline

An “extraordinary and rare” fault on a cable between Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) Solider Road substation and Blue Hills Power Station led to power outages for 50 percent of BPL’s customers on New Providence on Wednesday night, the power provider said.

It was the latest in a series of blackouts that has plagued the island in recent weeks.

“It (fault) created a domino effect that caused several units at both the Blue Hill Road and Clifton Pier Power Stations to trip offline,” BPL said in a statement.

“At the time, more than 100MW of generation was temporarily unavailable and supply was lost to approximately 50 percent of customers in New Providence.

“BPL’s team responded immediately to conduct an initial assessment of the cable failure and to begin returning the units to service. Within an hour of the initial outage, which occurred around 6:30 p.m., supply restoration commenced.”

BPL said it was able to restore power to almost all of its customers by 11 p.m. on Wednesday night as all but two units were back in service.

“While teams focused on returning the units to service, repairs also commenced on the underground cable out of the Soldier Road substation that was damaged,” BPL said.

“This prevented BPL from restoring supply to the last group of impacted customers who are supplied from that Soldier Road substation. This included customers in Gleniston Gardens, Sea Breeze, Marathon, Soldier Road and surrounding areas.

“The cable repairs were completed overnight, and supplies were restored early Thursday morning (August 17, 2023).”

BPL apologized to customers for the power loss and called it an “extraordinary event”.

“The company advises that while it works to prevent major system losses, faults of this magnitude are rare but unavoidable as increasing temperatures and higher-than-normal demands create additional stressors on BPL’s generation and transmission and distribution network,” BPL said.

Last week, BPL had to load shed on New Providence after a 25 megawatt (MW) unit was shut off for emergency repairs. BPL was able address the issue within two hours.

Despite the challenges, the company said it has enough generation to meet demand on New Providence.