BPL summer contingency plan being finalized 

Minister of Public Works and Utilities Alfred Sears said he expects to be briefed soon by Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) regarding its contingency measures for the critical summer months.

Frequent power outages have become a norm during the summer months on New Providence, has high temperatures typically pose a greater strain for BPL’s power generation.

Sears said BPL is designing a planning to ensure that it can provide the best coverage possible in the circumstances for the peak period.

“I have asked BPL to provide me – which they preparing now – the contingency that they are finalizing for the summer, so I should be fully briefed within the next week in terms of what the corporation is doing and will have in place for the peak season of the summer,” Sears revealed outside Parliament yesterday.

While BPL has said it is absorbing the additional costs associated with rising oil prices so as to not pass it on to consumers at this time, the power company has since said that an increase in customers’ electricity bills would be unavoidable.

Sears said yesterday that there is no quick solution to the country’s power challenges.

“The government has made a commitment to address the power generation by increasing and incorporating renewable power sources in the generation of power to achieve 30 percent by 2030. That will not be achieved overnight, as you know we have a lot of ground to cover compared to some of our regional counterparts, which have already integrated solar, wind and other renewable sources of energy,” he said.

“We are also not immune to the global supply chain disruption, dislocation which is due to the war in Ukraine, and every country is having challenges with access to affordable oil, natural gas and the price is going up. And therefore what the government has been doing and what BPL has been doing is trying to stay as nimble as possible to minimize the shock on Bahamian consumers.”

Last week BPL announced Shevonn Cambridge as the company’s new chief executive officer.