BPL’s CEO, HR director resign

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) CEO Whitney Heastie and Director of Human Resources Evis Missick resigned from the power company effective yesterday, BPL Board Chairman Pedro Rolle announced.

In a statement, Rolle said the board accepted the resignations, though no reason was provided.

“The board of directors of BPL has received resignation letters from BPL CEO Whitney Heastie and Director of Human Resources Evis Missick,” the statement read.

“The resignations are effective Thursday, April 21, 2022. The board of BPL has accepted the resignations and wishes both Mr. Heastie and Ms. Missick well.”

While it has not yet been announced who will replace Heastie and Missick, Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) President Kyle Wilson said yesterday the union welcomes the resignations.

“It’s a way to move the company forward after some four years of what we would call nightmarish leadership. … The company has turned into one of kisses by favor. The union had many public demonstrations, sickouts. The union openly called for the resignation or removal of these persons, and so, today it feels like a victory for the workers.

“It feels like a day of jubilance within BPL, like the new day has finally come to the corporation.

“It was really bad the past four years, in terms of labor relations with the company.

“…The morale of the staff was basically at its lowest start ever.

“So, today is the start of a new day, the start of change. It shows that the new administration is serious about workers.”

Wilson said he believes the decisions made by the leadership at BPL over the past several years resulted directly in the poor service the Bahamian public received.

“We are not delivering good service,” he said.

“In my opinion, the decisions made … by these persons led to many power outages, them not making the right decisions in the best interest of the Bahamian people.”

Attempts to contact Heastie, Rolle and Minister of Works Alfred Sears on the resignations went unanswered yesterday.

Speaking on the matter, Opposition Leader Michael Pintard said the government ought to provide more insight on what transpired.

“It’s worrisome and we call on the government to clarify the circumstances under which this is occurring,” he said.

“And while ordinarily you would not weigh in on every resignation within the public service … this is a very critical area that is in flux at the moment.”

Pintard added, “It is our hope that whomever replaces Heastie, who certainly from all that we heard is very competent and understood the sector very well, that that person is coming with equal or greater skills than him.

“And it is also our hope that this will not be an appointment laced with any conflict of interest.”