BPL’s LED street light upgrades 75 percent complete

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) is 75 percent complete with its LED (light emitting diode) street light upgrade program, its Chief Operations Officer Toni B. Seymour said last week.

BPL has said replacing street lights throughout New Providence with more energy efficient LED lights will reduce the spend on street lighting by 30 to 40 percent.

“In 2019, a $14 million loan from the Caribbean Development Bank was approved to fund the installation of LED street lights, designed to enhance climate resiliency capacity, reduce BPL’s

carbon footprint and support the advancement of communications infrastructure across the island. I am proud to say that so far more than 7,500 street light fixtures have been installed and the project is more than 75 percent complete,” Seymour said at last week’s Bahamas Business Outlook.

“While LED lighting is a major step in the right direction for BPL, as we go into our next half century, a modern utility must address certain realities. As an independent country we have to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels produced outside of The Bahamas, and we must be leaders in reducing our carbon footprint, especially as climate change continues to wreak havoc on our archipelago.”

In October, BPL commenced its Street Light Retrofitting Project, funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the government of The Bahamas.

It aims to replace 30,000 street lights from the existing high-pressure sodium (HPS) and mercury vapor (MV) lights with LED luminaires.

The project also includes a climate risk and vulnerability assessment, which BPL said would identify and evaluate the potential effects of climate change on its assets on New Providence.

As a part of its climate resiliency efforts, BPL also intends to also construct a 60-megawatt solar plant sometime this year, that will feed into the overall grid of New Providence and reduce the fuel bill by approximately $30-$40 million.