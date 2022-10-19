BPL’s LNG saga

Dear Editor,



In my view the tri-fuel Wartsila engines at the Clifton Pier Power Station will likely never burn natural gas. Or, should they ever do so, which again I consider most unlikely, it will be for environmental rather than economic reasons.

My use of “natural gas” instead of “liquified natural gas or LNG” is quite deliberate.

LNG is simply natural gas, super-cooled to a temperature of minus 260 degrees Fahrenheit, thus becoming a liquid. The liquid occupies a volume 1/600th that of the gas hence transportation and storage costs are significantly reduced.

In a letter to the editor written in late 2014, I indicated that the landed cost of diesel was around $33/MMBTU, and the landed cost of heavy fuel oil was around $22/MMBTU.

I indicated that natural gas could likely be landed at Nassau for $15/MMBTU.

I also noted that the heat rate (fuel efficiency) of the diesel fuel burning gas turbine combined cycle plant at Blue Hills was about the same as the heavy fuel oil burning Clifton Pier diesel engines.

I further noted that GAS turbines, as the name implies, are ideally suited to burning gas and that the $18 price difference between diesel and gas versus $7 price difference between heavy fuel oil and gas appeared to point to a particular course of action.

Since the time of my article, many power plants worldwide have converted from burning heavy fuel oil (and coal) and are now burning natural gas.

Many new gas-burning power plants have also been built. Although primarily for environmental reasons, economic factors have also prevailed.

While available supplies of natural gas presently exceed demand, heavy fuel oil, natural gas (and coal) are commodities; prices fluctuate with supply and demand.

Gas prices, while a bit more stable than fuel oil prices, have increased appreciably.

Consequently, the $7 landed cost price difference between natural gas and heavy fuel oil noted in 2014 has basically vanished.

The $18 price difference between diesel and natural gas would likely now be around $10/MMBTU.

Far too much emphasis, in my view, has tended to be placed on prevailing gas prices without adequate consideration being given to the significant cost for liquefaction of the gas, ocean transport cost, plus the major cost to establish a storage and regasification facility at the receiving port.

These costs will have a profound impact on overall gas prices locally, especially at locations, such as The Bahamas, where consumption is relatively quite small thus storage and regasification costs represent a much larger quantum of overall cost.

Prior to closing, I would note that my 2014 letter also mentioned the possibility of the gas turbines burning propane rather than natural gas. Such a possibility ought not to be ruled out without appropriate examination.

In closing, I record, without comment, two scenarios I am quite familiar with that continue to exist in Jamaica.

Notably, the JPS (Jamaica Public Service Company) gas turbine combined cycle plant at its Bogue Power Station, outside Montego Bay, was converted to burn gas in addition to diesel in 2007.

JPS has also built a gas turbine combined cycle plant at its Old Harbour Power Station. These plants now principally burn gas.

(JPS is looking to build a third gas turbine combined cycle plant at its Hunts Bay Power Station).

Not unremarkably, the Wartsila engine powered Jamaica Energy Partners 74 MW Doctor Bird I power barge at Old Harbour, built in 1994, their 50 MW Doctor Bird II power barge, built in 2006, as well as the 65 MW West Kingston Power Partners plant, built 2012, all continue to burn heavy fuel oil.



— Michael R. Moss